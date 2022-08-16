Watch Netflix or YouTube on a TV that is not a TV. (photo: SPORT)

In this note you will be able to know how to see Netflix, Youtube and more in a TV no smart TV. TechSmart will present all the available to users to see the popular streaming platform of movies and series without the need or the video platform of Google in case don’t be a smart tv with download of apps.

And it is that Netflix has become one of the main sources of home entertainment with content of all kinds for all ages, from the series of the moment to the most awarded movies, yes, only through smart devices with connection to Internet.

Even so, if you don’t have a smart TV, you can also watch Netflix through different methods. Therefore, TechSmart will offer the solution to how to watch Netflix, YouTube and other platforms without the TV being a Smart TV or if you have an internet connection:

How to watch Netflix on TV with a computer

The most immediate solution and to which more average users can go to watch Netflix or YouTube on a without Smart TV is through a computereither desktop or laptop.

The system is very simple and you will only need a HDMI cable from computer to TV. And it is that it is possible to connect a computer or laptop to the television through an HDMI cable, so that reproduce what is seen on the computer screen on the television.

For this, it will only be necessary access Netflix on the computer’s internet browser and start watching the content that is; By connecting the computer and the TV via HDMI, the TV screen will reproduce everything that is displayed on the PC screen.

On the other hand, if the TV does not have an HDMI input, there are RCA/HDMI adapters to pass the signal from one device to another in a simple way.

three-options-to-turn-any-television-into-a-Smart-TV.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy"> How to watch Netflix or YouTube on a TV that is not a Smart TV. (photo: Watch How It’s Done) three-options-to-turn-any-television-into-a-Smart-TV.png" "(min-width: 800px) 50vw, 90vw" loading="lazy">

How to watch Netflix on TV with a stick

Another option to watch Netflix on a television without a Smart TV is through one of the numerous sticks or streaming media devices of the most varied brands.

Is about small sticks that connect to the HDMI input of the television and transform a conventional television into a Smart TV thanks to its wireless internet connection and the possibility of playing all kinds of multimedia content.

There are many different models on the market such as google chromecast, Amazon FireTV either roku-stickto name a few of the most popular.

You just have to connect the stick connected to the internet to the TV and start browsing on the TV as if it were a Smart TV. Now, all you have to do is install the Netflix app and start enjoying the content through one of these multimedia sticks.

How to watch Netflix or YouTube on a TV that is not a Smart TV. (photo: Watch How It’s Done)

How to watch Netflix on TV with a console

The third option is also totally viable, since more and more users have one or more video game consoles in your home with most of the latest models fully prepared for multimedia activities.

So, if you have a console like Playstation 3, Playstation 4, Playstation 5, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S either Wii UIt can download the official Netflix app through its digital stores and start using Netflix from the console itself.

To do this, connect the console (connected to the internet) to the TV and download the Netflix app with the user account. Once it has been downloaded, you can log in normally and play Netflix content on the TV through the console.