Wolfram Alpha now explains math in Spanish

By Brian Adam
If you go to school, you surely have your online toolkit that helps you do your homework or explains some topics of your subjects.

And one of the resources that is often repeated in these selections is Wolfram Alpha. A tool that now makes it easier for you to follow up on the solution of your mathematical problems, since it is available in Spanish.

How to Solve Math Problems with Wolfram Alpha

And while there are many useful educational tools out there, when it comes to math, one of the most popular is Wolfram Alpha. Although it also includes other subjects, we cannot deny that its process for solving mathematical problems step by step is one of the easiest to follow.

And now Wolfram Alpha gets even stronger, as this computational intelligence engine announces its Spanish release. At the moment, only all the topics related to mathematics will be included in Spanish, but they promise to add more subjects gradually.

So if you have homework on geometry, algebra, arithmetic, equations, calculations, among others, you can enter this link to have the different functions of this tool available in Spanish.

The dynamics is the same as you already know, so you will not find any changes in the functions for solving mathematical problems. And if you’ve never used Wolfram Alpha before, you’ll find that it only takes a few steps.

You can write your math problem using the extended keyboard or math input, upload an image, or create it from an example. Following this dynamic, you can solve differential equations, graph polynomial expressions, calculate integrals along with their graphs, among other options.

And of course, you can also solve elementary math problems, such as arithmetic operations, fractions, calculating percentages, among other operations. One detail to keep in mind is that some of Wolfram Alpha’s features are only available under its Pro version.

An indication that you will find if you want, for example, to see the solution of a mathematical problem step by step or to download the page of the exercise as an interactive document that you can use offline. Even so, you will find many useful and practical functions to solve the mathematical exercises without switching to any plan or creating an account.

