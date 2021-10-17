Best YouTube Channels to Learn Arduino

Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share to Email Share on Telegram Share on WhatsApp

Arduino is a platform for creation of open source electronics, based on free hardware and software. It is a flexible and easy-to-use tool for both developers and creators, which is why it is widely used as a means of learning robotics.



The Arduino project was born in 200 at the Interactive Design Institute of Ivrea (Italy), when a team of students was looking for an economical alternative to the popular BASIC Stamp, a type of board that was used for this type of process. The result was a board with all the necessary elements to connect peripherals to the inputs and outputs of a microcontroller to be able to program it in Windows, Linux or Mac.

For all those who want to learn Arduino or who are looking for projects to improve with, we have compiled a series of YouTube channels with which to learn and practice:

– ‘Classesamide’: All content on this channel focuses on electronics and robotics tutorials with Arduino. The videos are very entertaining as they begin with a demonstration of the project. In this sense, we find videos with which to create an alarm, program a robot capable of overcoming obstacles or a metal detector.

– «Easy Program»: A very complete channel to get started with Arduino, but also for those with more experience. They have tutorials for beginners, projects, and tutorials for creating water level sensors, battery charge meters, or ultrasonic sensors for parking. In addition, they have a podcast about Arduino, with which to stay up-to-date on this topic.

– «Codigofacilito»: Another very complete channel, with tutorials to get started, simple projects for those who have never touched Arduino, but also some more complex ones, such as creating servo motors, keyboards or PIR sensors. In the channel you will also find other tutorials on programming languages ​​such as Python or CSS.

– “Ardu ecda”: This channel, formerly known as “The Arduino Drawer” has tutorials to create a Christmas tree with Arduino, a joystick to play video games or even a humidity sensor. Most of the projects that he publishes are focused on an expert audience or, at least, with some knowledge in Arduino.

– «Editronikx»: In “Editronikx” we find a playlist full of tutorials and classes with which to start Arduino from scratch. Throughout this course, it is possible to learn everything related to this tool such as the “for” and “if”, as well as create things as fun as an infrared remote control.

