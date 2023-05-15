Resident Evil 4: remake’s anti-piracy locks are broken after almost two months

The PC version of the Resident Evil 4 remake has been cracked in about two months since its release. According to the news, the game had four layers of protection: CAPCOM Anti-Tamper, VMProtect, Denuvo SecureDLCv2, and Denuvo v18.

In recent years, the work of hackers to remove security locks from games has become increasingly difficult thanks to the Denuvo system, a technology designed to make it difficult to unlock a game and identify the use of cheats.

For the joy of many, there are hackers specialized in “breaking” this tool, but this is becoming an increasingly time-consuming and even expensive job, since many of these hackers usually do the work based on collections from the player community. .

The Resident Evil 4 remake is the latest title to have its security locks broken. Now that the locks have been broken, it’ll be interesting to see if Capcom officially removes them, as they did previously with Devil May Cry 5 and Resident Evil Village. It is worth remembering that the main objective of these locks is to protect sales during the launch period.