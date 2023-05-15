Most pirated movies and box office of the week [15/05/2023]

“Super Mario Bros. The Movie” has been knocked out of the top spot at the North American box office by the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie. On its opening weekend, the film grossed $152,701,178..
The adaptation of the famous Nintendo game showed a profit of US$23,431,310which means a drop of 52.7%.
Also remain on the list “Demon Death: The Ascension” and “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” in third and fourth place, respectively.
In the case of the parallel market, “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” and “AIR: The Story Behind the Logo” are in first and second place. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels” closes the leadership trio in pirate quests.
Check below the list of most pirated films and box office of the last week:
Most pirated movies
box office of the week
Most pirated movies
box office of the week
Box office: US$1,683,096
Box office: US$1,842,513
Box office: US$1,983,550
Box office: US$2,008,235
Box office: US$3,336,823
Box office: US$3,456,881
Box office: US$4,709,540
Box office: US$8,088,867
Box office: US$23,431,310
Box office: US$152,701,178