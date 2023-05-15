Most pirated movies and box office of the week [15/05/2023]

“Super Mario Bros. The Movie” has been knocked out of the top spot at the North American box office by the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie. On its opening weekend, the film grossed $152,701,178..

The adaptation of the famous Nintendo game showed a profit of US$23,431,310which means a drop of 52.7%.

Also remain on the list “Demon Death: The Ascension” and “Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” in third and fourth place, respectively.