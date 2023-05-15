HomeTech GiantsAppleMost pirated movies and box office of the week

Most pirated movies and box office of the week [15/05/2023]

“Super Mario Bros. The Movie” has been knocked out of the top spot at the North American box office by the third “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie. On its opening weekend, the film grossed $152,701,178..

The adaptation of the famous Nintendo game showed a profit of US$23,431,310which means a drop of 52.7%.

Also remain on the list “Demon Death: The Ascension” and Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.” in third and fourth place, respectively.

In the case of the parallel market, “Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant” and “AIR: The Story Behind the Logo” are in first and second place. “Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels” closes the leadership trio in pirate quests.

Check below the list of most pirated films and box office of the last week:

Most pirated movies
box office of the week

Most pirated movies

10 – The Mother
9 – Super Mario Bros. The film
8 – The Pope’s Exorcist
7 – Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
6 – Avatar: The Way of Water
5 – The Devil’s Death: The Ascension
4 – Renfield

3 – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels
2 – AIR: The Story Behind the Logo
1 – Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

box office of the week

10 – sisu

Box office: US$1,683,096

9 – Guy Ritchie’s The Covenant

Box office: US$1,842,513

8 – AIR: The Story Behind the Logo

Box office: US$1,983,550

7 – Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Rebels

Box office: US$2,008,235

6 – John Wick 4: Baba Yaga

Box office: US$3,336,823

5 – Love Sent a Message

Box office: US$3,456,881

4 – Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret.

Box office: US$4,709,540

3 – The Devil’s Death: The Ascension

Box office: US$8,088,867

2 – Super Mario Bros. The film

Box office: US$23,431,310

1 – Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Box office: US$152,701,178

