Redmi will announce line K60, Note 12 Pro Speed, Buds 4 Lite, Watch 3 and Band 2 tomorrow (27)

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand is preparing to present a major event in China next Tuesday (27), bringing several new products.
In addition to the flagship Redmi K60 line, it should feature a new member in the Redmi Note 12 family, in addition to the Buds 4 Lite headset and the Watch 3 and Band 2 wearables.
The big star of the event will be the Redmi K60 series, which promises to bring a screen with 2K resolution (1220p), a step between QuadHD and FullHD. Xiaomi has developed an artificial intelligence algorithm to provide the best automatic brightness at the moment.
In cameras, it should bring the 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor with 50-megapixel optical image stabilization (OIS), present in the Xiaomi 13 and other premium devices on the market.
Another highlight will be the Redmi Watch 3 with a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen, almost 15% larger than its predecessor, with 341 ppi and 600 nits brightness. In the image, you can see a button on the right side, in addition to the poster suggesting an option with a bracelet in green.
The Redmi Band 2 will feature a 1.47-inch screen with a touch area 76% larger than the first Redmi Band. Its body is 9.99 millimeters and there is no physical button. For headphone lovers, the Chinese manufacturer will present the Redmi Buds 4 Lite, translated as Youth, in green and orange colors, aimed at a young audience.
The Redmi Note 12 line will gain a new Speed title member. The new cell phone will keep the design with three cameras and rectangular module, but the brand’s logo will be above the rear panel.
In specs, it will replace MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 chipset with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 778G platform and the 108-megapixel sensor with the 50-megapixel Sony IMX766. At the price, it is expected to be the same value as the Redmi Note 12 Pro.