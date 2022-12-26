Redmi will announce line K60, Note 12 Pro Speed, Buds 4 Lite, Watch 3 and Band 2 tomorrow (27)

Xiaomi’s Redmi brand is preparing to present a major event in China next Tuesday (27), bringing several new products. In addition to the flagship Redmi K60 line, it should feature a new member in the Redmi Note 12 family, in addition to the Buds 4 Lite headset and the Watch 3 and Band 2 wearables.

The big star of the event will be the Redmi K60 series, which promises to bring a screen with 2K resolution (1220p), a step between QuadHD and FullHD. Xiaomi has developed an artificial intelligence algorithm to provide the best automatic brightness at the moment.

In cameras, it should bring the 50-megapixel Sony IMX800 sensor with 50-megapixel optical image stabilization (OIS), present in the Xiaomi 13 and other premium devices on the market.

Another highlight will be the Redmi Watch 3 with a 1.75-inch AMOLED screen, almost 15% larger than its predecessor, with 341 ppi and 600 nits brightness. In the image, you can see a button on the right side, in addition to the poster suggesting an option with a bracelet in green.

The Redmi Band 2 will feature a 1.47-inch screen with a touch area 76% larger than the first Redmi Band. Its body is 9.99 millimeters and there is no physical button. For headphone lovers, the Chinese manufacturer will present the Redmi Buds 4 Lite, translated as Youth, in green and orange colors, aimed at a young audience.

The Redmi Note 12 line will gain a new Speed ​​title member. The new cell phone will keep the design with three cameras and rectangular module, but the brand’s logo will be above the rear panel.