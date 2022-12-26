This is the largest aircraft engine in the world, and the most ecological

Rolls-Royce has announced that it has finished building its UltraFan® technology prototype and has already started testing it. A major milestone in the project was reached when the demo engine was moved from the build shop to the Derby test rig in the UK, where it was assembled for testing.

The first test of the prototype is expected to take place early next year and will run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel.

Chris Cholerton, President of Rolls-Royce Civil Aerospace, said:

It’s a great way to end the year to see the UltraFan prototype preparing to be tested on Testbed 80. We’ve all been waiting for this moment, which is such an important milestone for the project and the team that has worked on it. The next stage will be to see UltraFan running for the first time on 100% sustainable aviation fuel in 2023, demonstrating that the technology is ready to support more sustainable flights in the future.

UltraFan, the world’s largest prototype aero engine, features several groundbreaking innovations that increase fuel efficiency, which reduces emissions and improves sustainability. The technology could also be used to improve the efficiency and sustainability of our current engines in service in the near future.

It will be ready to run on 100% sustainable aviation fuel from day one of service, and they continue to work to find potential options for hybrid, electric and hydrogen power solutions. Months ago we already saw how they were preparing it:

The fan alone is 12 feet in diameter and uses 25% less fuel than the first generation of Trent engines, so it will deliver much greener rides for decades.