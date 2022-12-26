Netflix may be developing a Stranger Things anime

Since Netflix began to grow as a streaming platform, it has gone from relying exclusively on third-party content to working on its own original content, which currently underpins most of the service’s catalog. Among the countless successes on the platform, Stranger Things stands out as one of the most acclaimed series, having even caused instabilities in the service after the release of the final episodes of the fourth season. Apparently, Netflix is ​​already thinking about expanding the series into other formats.

Even before the release of the fourth season of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers, creators of the series, had already revealed that the story would be closed in the fifth season. While many were heartbroken by the news, there are those who celebrated the courage of the creators, who didn’t get carried away by success to prolong the story too much and end up falling into a creative vacuum. - Advertisement - As expected, as much as the main story is closed, nothing prevents Netflix from creating derivative productions and it seems that the first project of this type will be in anime format.

According to Whats on Netflix, the creators of the series are already working on the alleged anime called Stranger Things Tokyo, which despite not having many details revealed, already has a supposed synopsis. An encounter with the Upside Down evolves into a grand adventure for the video game-loving twin brothers living on the outskirts of Tokyo in the 1980s.

In related rumors, the series could have a total duration of six hours and is being baptized as “the first production derived from Stranger Things”, indicating that much more is yet to come. As always, we should treat the information as a rumor, but given what Netflix did with La Casa de Papel, it’s not hard to imagine that Stranger Things derivatives are on the way.