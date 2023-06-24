Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus vs Galaxy A54: which one wins among intermediaries? | Comparative

- Advertisement -

The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus is Xiaomi’s latest bet for the premium mid-range segment. But to be the best in the category, it needs to beat the Galaxy A54, Samsung’s main competitor at the moment. When putting the two in this clash, is the most advantageous smartphone on the Chinese or Korean side? TechSmart shows you in detail now, in this Comparison.

Comparative Index

design

Multimedia and resources

Performance

Battery

Camera

Price

Conclusion

design and connectivity

Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

Right from the start, we see two very different designs between them. Redmi uses a rectangular camera block, which highlights the two main ones. Galaxy, on the other hand, prefers to place the lenses individually on the lid, like the most expensive models of the brand. This one also wins for its more compact and lighter body than the rival. In construction, we already similarities. Both one and the other bring a plastic body with a glass back. They deliver dust and water resistance certification, but the IP67 of the A54 grants greater protection than the IP53 present on the Note 12 Pro Plus.

Samsung Galaxy A54

Only Samsung has placed the fingerprint reader under the screen of your phone. Xiaomi preferred to leave the biometric sensor integrated into the power button. At the front, the duo kept the traditional notch in a hole in the center of the display. Only the Korean supports microSD card storage expansion, thanks to the shared slot with the second carrier chip. It even has a more advanced Bluetooth 5.3 than the Chinese version 5.2. In any case, both provide sixth-generation Wi-Fi and NFC for contactless payments. We start with a point for the Galaxy.

best construction None Better protection against scratches Galaxy A54 more modern look Both Is the slot hybrid or dedicated? Galaxy A54 Best notch solution None Best biometrics solution Galaxy A54 Best endurance certification Galaxy A54 Which is thinner and lighter? Galaxy A54 Does it have NFC? Both Do you have WiFi 6? Both more advanced bluetooth Galaxy A54

Multimedia and resources

Screen





The two devices have an AMOLED-type screen, accompanied by a Full HD + resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz, which allows for high fluidity in system animations and compatible games. Gorilla Glass 5 protection is present here for added protection against scratches. The brightness level on them is pretty high and doesn’t disappoint on sunny days. Redmi features a 10-bit type panel, which allows for more than 1 billion colors, a higher amount than the Galaxy. The Chinese still has a larger display and better frontal use than the Korean. Not to mention support for Dolby Vision, in addition to HDR10+ also compatible with the A54. This is an easy point for the Note 12 Pro Plus.

best screen technology Both Best screen brightness Both more colors Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Best screen resolution None bigger screen Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Better screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus HDR10+ support Both Dolby Vision support Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus High Hz screen? Both Better protection against scratches Both Overall screen quality Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

Sound





The two manufacturers didn’t skimp on audio and put a stereo system on these intermediaries. Both take advantage of the call speaker as an additional channel, except that Redmi still has a third sound output at the top, to give the user a little more immersion. Anyway, the two have a good sound power, but still far from perfection. The balance between bass, mids and highs pleases them. Smartphones do not have a headphone jack in the package, but only the Chinese one has a physical connector to plug in a standard accessory. In details, it’s another point for the Note 12 Pro Plus.

Sound is stereo? Both three speakers Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Does it have P2 input? Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Greater frequency balance Both sound power None Do headphones come in the box? None

System





Redmi still comes with Android 12 from the factory, while Galaxy comes out of the box with version 13 of the “little robot”. In addition to having a newer system, the Korean also offers a longer lifespan, as Samsung promises four software updates and five years of security packages. A much longer time than Xiaomi support. Cell phones flow well, boosted by the 120 Hz rate display. The mobile network will not be a problem here, as both are compatible with 5G technology. In terms of features, some are in common between them, such as information with the cell phone locked by the Always-on Display, in addition to the shortcuts on the side of the panel, either through the Sidebar of the Note 12 Pro Plus, or through the Edge Screen of the A54. Thus, the greater longevity of the Galaxy makes the difference and gives it the point.

Well-updated system? Galaxy A54 Will the system be updated in the future? Galaxy A54 Which system or customization has more and better features? Both Is there a 5G mobile network? Both More fluid software None

Performance

The Chinese smartphone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 1080 platform, versus the Exynos 1380 present in the Korean model. With their 8GB RAM versions, which is the faster of the duo? Our tests indicated a victory for Redmi, which took about five seconds less than the rival in total time. The superior performance was better than the results in the benchmarks. Galaxy was ahead of the competition in AnTuTu and Geekbench. In games, they don’t get to explore the maximum of each title, but they manage to run even the heaviest ones without difficulties. With superior performance, the point goes to Xiaomi.

Who does better on the opening test? Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Who wins in the most demanding games? Both Who has the best benchmark numbers? Galaxy A54 What is the most up to date processor? Galaxy A54 Which has better RAM/CPU balance? Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Which has more storage? None

Battery

These are two devices that come equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery. And they don’t disappoint when it comes to autonomy. The two are in the range of 27 hours, with an advantage of 23 minutes for the Note 12 Pro Plus, as we saw in our tests. What will differentiate the duo is in the loading. The 120 W adapter sent by Xiaomi allows you to complete the process in less than half an hour. The 15 W accessory sent by Samsung takes more than two hours to reach 100%. So the point goes to Redmi.

Which has more battery? None Which recharges faster? Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Which lasts longer according to the TC battery test? Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus Does it have wireless charging? None

Camera

Both feature a triple set of rear cameras. Despite having a 200 MP main sensor, the Redmi software does not fully exploit the hardware and takes pictures with exaggerated contrast, which kills shadow details. On the other hand, the Galaxy ends up getting more right in colors and dynamic range, in addition to capturing superior images at night. Their ultrawide does not disappoint, but the A54 offers greater definition and quality than the Note 12 Pro Plus. The Korean also provides a better macro experience, as it has a higher resolution than the basic lens offered by the competitor, even though the two only deliver a fixed focus. Samsung returns to score in the confrontation.

Best rear camera set Both Best photos of the day Galaxy A54 best night photos Galaxy A54 most versatile set None best ultrawide Galaxy A54 best telephoto lens None best macro Galaxy A54 best depth None

Photos taken with the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus

Their camcorder supports recording videos in 4K resolution at 30 fps. Both have optical stabilization, but Galaxy’s is more efficient in dealing with shakes, which translates into superior quality recordings. We still have agile focus on both sides, as well as satisfactory sound capture. The A54 scores once again.

Better optical stabilization? Galaxy A54 Better electronic stabilization? Galaxy A54 agile focus Both Does it record in 8K at 30 fps? None Does it record in 4K at 30 fps? Both Best audio capture None best video quality Galaxy A54

Photos taken with the Samsung Galaxy A54

The front camera of the duo takes selfies with good colors and skin tone right. Redmi’s problem lies in the compression and upscaling that the software does in photos natively, which leaves the cell phone well behind the Galaxy in terms of detail, whether during the day or at night. The Korean is also the only one of the two to shoot at the front in 4K. Samsung notes another point.

Best front camera set Galaxy A54 Front camera records in 4K? Galaxy A54 best selfies Galaxy A54

Price

Of the two, only the Korean device was officially launched in Europe. It arrived at R$ 2,900, but it can already be found below R$ 2,000 in the domestic market, a mark that the Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus has not yet reached in the options for importers in the Europeian retail market. Therefore, Samsung takes the last point of the duel.

Which had the best launch price in Europe? Galaxy A54 Which has the lowest current cost? Galaxy A54

Conclusion

The duel between premium intermediaries turned out to be quite balanced, with solid advantages on each side. The Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus stands out in the multimedia part, with a screen that reproduces more colors and a more immersive sound. Apart from its faster performance and the battery that has a much lower load than the rival’s time. On the other hand, the Galaxy A54 is ahead on the scoreboard for its various benefits. It comes with more consistent dust and water resistance, a longer system lifespan, and a superior camera array for rear photos, videos, and selfies. As it is officially available in the country, the Samsung cell phone ends up being found at a lower price of the pair, which makes this model the most complete and the one that least hurts the pocket between them.

RESULT Redmi Note 12 Pro Plus: 4 POINTS Bigger screen with better colors and Dolby Vision

more immersive sound

Better multitasking performance

Longer battery life and shorter charging time Samsung Galaxy A54: 6 POINTS More modern design and premium construction

System with better longevity

Rear cameras with better night shots and ultrawide

4K videos with optical stabilization and agile focus

Selfies with greater clarity

Lowest price in the current Europeian market

Which of these smartphones attracted you the most? Which side do you prefer the benefits of? Comment everything in the space below.