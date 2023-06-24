Meet Elephant Mario: Super Mario Bros. Wonder is coming, Princess Peach game teased

- Advertisement -

In brief: Nintendo just wrapped up its June 2023 Nintendo Direct livestream, and there were plenty of surprises for fans of the Mario franchise. Rumors leading up to today’s presentation suggested we’d see a classic Super Nintendo game get the remake treatment. Sure enough, Nintendo announced a modern version of Super Mario RPG due out on the Switch later this year.

The new Super Mario RPG is based on the 1996 fan favorite, which was the first RPG in the Mario franchise and the last Mario game published for Nintendo’s 16-bit console. Players are tasked with helping Mario and friends topple Smithy, leader of the Smithy Gang from another dimension, who has stolen the seven star pieces from Star Road.

- Advertisement -

The game has been redone in the style of modern Mario adventures like Super Mario Odyssey. It is available to pre-order now over on the Nintendo eShop priced at $59.99. Look for it to launch on November 17, 2023.

Nintendo also shared a teaser for a new game based on Princess Peach. The 25-second snippet suggested the game will be centered around a stage play, which is the same concept that Shigeru Miyamoto and Takashi Tezuka utilized for Super Mario Bros. 3 well over three decades ago.

The as-yet-titled game will be the first since 2005 to feature Princess Peach as the lead protagonist. Super Princess Peach was a Nintendo DS title in which Peach had to rescue Mario and Luigi from Bowser, a reversal of the classic damsel in distress narrative. She’s also been featured in many other Mario games over the years including Super Mario Bros. 2, which was a reimaging of a Japanese game called Yume Kojo: Doki Doki Panic.

- Advertisement -

Nintendo saved what was arguably its biggest announcement for last.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder is an upcoming 2D sidescroller featuring Wonder Flowers that can unlock strange behaviors. Warp pipes could come alive, characters may change their look, or hordes of enemies could appear, Nintendo said, which would transform gameplay in unpredictable ways. There’s even a new power-up that turns ordinary Mario into Elephant Mario, who can use his trunk to defeat enemies.

- Advertisement -

Super Mario Bros. Wonder can be pre-ordered from today for $59.99 and arrives on October 20, 2023.