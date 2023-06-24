Start investing: Mercado Pago launches CDB that earns 140% of the CDI in a new incentive campaign

- Advertisement -

Mercado Pago announced its new initiative to encourage its users to start investing through digital banking. Customers who invest from BRL 300 in one of the platform’s investment funds will be able to opt for a Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB) with yield of 140% of the CDI. The new line of investment made available by the digital bank is a way of generating inclusion in the branch and financial development, allowing platform users to enter the area in an accessible way. According to Ignácio Estivariz, head of Banco Digital do Mercado Pago, about half of users have never made any kind of investment before.

The initiative is the result of a partnership between Mercado Pago and Órama Investimentos. The companies had previously collaborated to launch three investment funds with deposits starting at R$1. The objective is in line with the new CDB with a yield of 140% of the CDI: to democratize the platform’s investment area. - Advertisement - “Órama was born with the mission of giving access to investments, and until now, this partnership alone has allowed access to more than 1 million customers, in line with the purpose of democratization”, said Habib Nascif, CEO of Órama. HP Chromebook x2 11, a detachable under Chrome OS

Mercado Pago offers three fund options: Security (fixed income), Balanced (multimarket) and Potencial (shares). Investment management is the role of Órama’s team of professionals, which caters from the conservative to the bold profile. According to the company, the maximum investment amount with the new CDB is up to R$ 3,000 per CPF. A campaign is valid until the end of July. To access the offer, simply enter the Mercado Pago application, scroll the screen until you find the “Invest” option and select the “Special offer”. Do you intend to start investing in Mercado Pago? Comment below!

