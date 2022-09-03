“The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power”: Galadriel’s Sturm und Drang Era

Can you make a decent TV series out of a hundred pages appendix to a classic fantasy fiction? Amazon is trying hard with “The of ”.

Amazon is taking a massive risk with “The Rings of Power”: In total, the Internet company is betting more than a billion US dollars that material from the addendum to Tolkien’s “Lord of the Rings” will become a blockbuster. A total of five seasons of the series have already been commissioned, mostly cast by completely unknown actors. Can a series like this, based on such sparse material and with no familiar faces, work? The first two episodes give reason for hope and make you want more.

Danger: The following review contains some spoilers for the first two episodes of Amazon’s Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. However, this mainly refers to the backstory, not the exact content of each episode.

“The Rings of Power” begins as bombastic as Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings film trilogy: A massive conflict between the forces of darkness and the elves has reduced Middle-earth to rubble and ashes. After Morgoth stole the Silmaril Jewels, war ensued with the Elves, who eventually defeated him with much suffering. In that war, Galadriel’s brother was slain by Sauron, the most powerful of Morgoth’s followers. The series begins with Galadriel taking her brother’s oath to pursue and destroy Sauron to the ends of the earth. However, all other Elves are convinced that the danger of the darkness has passed and Sauron has been destroyed. And so Galadriel must now single-handedly pursue him.

Amazon is apparently filming a saga that plays almost a thousand years before the journey of the hobbits in “Lord of the Rings” and describes how the Elven blacksmith Celebrimbor forges the first rings of power and is duped by Sauron. In this context, Sauron created the One Ring, which Frodo must destroy almost a thousand years later and which is intended to bind all other rings of power and make their owners subject to Sauron. Because Elves are immortal, or at least extremely long-lived, we encounter both Galadriel and Elrond during this time, characters who also play a crucial role in The Lord of the Rings.

Almost all other figures, including the harfeet, ancestors of the later hobbits, are either invented due to the great temporal distance to “Lord of the Rings” or taken from rough descriptions from Tolkien’s historical material on which the Lord of the Rings myth is based. Amazon walks a fine line here: The producers of the series have acquired the TV rights to “Lord of the Rings”, but are not allowed to film anything that takes place directly before or after the films by Peter Jackson, and this is not the case either involved in the production of the series. These rules actually exclude anything from Tolkien’s major works, The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, as source material for the series. What remains are the addenda to “The Lord of the Rings”, which in the English paperback edition from 1995 comprise almost 103 pages. For this alone, Amazon paid the Tolkien heirs a quarter of a billion dollars. Amazon does not own the rights to the Silmarillion or any of Tolkien’s unfinished works.

The addenda to the “Lord of the Rings” read like a Middle-earth version of the dtv atlas of world history. Here the history of the Second Age of Middle-earth – almost a thousand years before Bilbo and Frodo’s adventures in the Third Age – is roughly outlined but not filled out in detail. It is precisely in these gaps that Amazon’s five seasons of “Rings of Power” play. Will that be enough to equally captivate Tolkien fans as well as the streaming mass audience that just wants to stream light fantasy preservation?

Down-to-earth fantasy fare

Interestingly, the rather unusual concept seems to be working for now. The mostly unknown actors make a very good impression in the first two episodes of the series and the special effects are on blockbuster level. No other series currently streaming can compete with that. In comparison, the Game of Thrones prequel “House of the Dragon” looks like a cheap ZDF production. The story of the growing evil and of Galadriel, who, instead of returning to Elven heaven, wants to find Sauron on her own and wants to bring him down, is also impressive. In contrast to the Game of Thrones prequel series, which competes in the direct streaming comparison on HBO, Amazon manages to captivate the viewer from the first minute and tell a story that makes you want more. The superb soundtrack by Bear McCreary (best known for his work on the music for the Battlestar Galactica reboot) also sets the appropriate mood for such an epic, high-fantasy tale.

One may or may not agree with individual casting decisions and how faithful the characters are to the original Tolkien templates is debatable, but in the end the first two episodes leave a definite Lord of the Rings feel . In some cases, the producers captured that feeling of Peter Jackson’s original trilogy even better than his later Hobbit films. The harfeet in particular are incredibly Tolkien. It’s just fun to watch them clumsily trudge through the woods and meadows. And in contrast to “Lord of the Rings”, none of the halflings are as annoying as Frodo, a clear advantage of this series over Peter Jackson’s work.

Of course, like “Lord of the Rings”, everything here is fairly overused standard fantasy fare. This is particularly illustrated by Galadriel’s clear references to Joan of Arc and the extremely clichéd depiction of the dwarf kingdom. But that’s exactly why you read or watch Tolkien: As the forefather of modern fantasy, there is nothing more traditional. For many fantasy fans, Tolkien means familiarity above all else. And the creators of the series seem to be well aware of this, without failing to give the presentation their own spin.

Compared to the Game of Thrones prequel House of the Dragon, the old-fashioned nature of Tolkien’s work makes things refreshingly simple: viewers know well, through decades of pop culture exposure, that orcs and trolls are evil, elves snooty but good, and dwarves are rugged but honorable. And they don’t need to memorize pedigrees of imaginary royalty to understand what’s happening on screen. So the series can leave many things unsaid and even viewers who have never seen or even read “Lord of the Rings” before still roughly understand what it’s about.