Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire official: the limited edition in promotion at 369 euros

Realme 9 Pro + doubles and, after the version original and “chameleon” launched on the market in mid-February, now comes in the variant Free Fire dedicated to the popular mobile game that the new generations love so much. As already announced by the Chinese brand in recent days, this is a limited edition, yet another demonstration of how Realme intends to address consumers by offering new solutions that arise from collaborations with trendy designers or, as in this case, with successful games.

The customization of the smartphone can be seen already from the package, entirely themed and containing stickers and the map of the Free Fire universe. So why not play Free Fire with the dedicated 9 Pro +? We will find the screen available to the player 6.43-inch Super AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate the processor Dimensity 920 5G at 6nm and the Dolby Atmos stereo speaker: in short, power and immersion will not be lacking. And if the 4,500mAh battery should be put to the test, no problem: charging is fast a 60W.

Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire 8 / 128GB will be available on Amazon exclusively from May 2nd to 419 369 euros in promotion.

Then why not win a Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire edition? Just join the Boyaah League, a tournament dedicated to the popular game that will air on Twitch from April 28 to May 3. Spectators will also have the chance to win one: the link to participate is in the VIA.

If we really can’t wait for May 2nd, the Realme 9 Pro + is always available traditional.

