MobileAndroid

Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire official: the limited edition in promotion at 369 euros

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

Realme 9 Pro + doubles and, after the version original and “chameleon” launched on the market in mid-February, now comes in the variant Free Fire dedicated to the popular mobile game that the new generations love so much. As already announced by the Chinese brand in recent days, this is a limited edition, yet another demonstration of how Realme intends to address consumers by offering new solutions that arise from collaborations with trendy designers or, as in this case, with successful games.

The customization of the smartphone can be seen already from the package, entirely themed and containing stickers and the map of the Free Fire universe. So why not play Free Fire with the dedicated 9 Pro +? We will find the screen available to the player 6.43-inch Super AMOLED with 90Hz refresh rate the processor Dimensity 920 5G at 6nm and the Dolby Atmos stereo speaker: in short, power and immersion will not be lacking. And if the 4,500mAh battery should be put to the test, no problem: charging is fast a 60W.

Read morePixel 4 crops up on Geekbench running ‘Android R’

DATA SHEET

Read:

Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, new bug blocks automatic rotation and compass

  • display: Super AMOLED 6.43 “FHD +, 90Hz refresh rate
  • processor: MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • memory: 8 / 128GB
  • fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, USB-C, 3.5mm jack
  • OS: Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12
  • cameras:
    • front: 16MP
    • rear:
      • Main 50MP, Sony IMX766, f / 1.8
      • 8MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2
      • 2MP macro, f / 2.4
  • drums: 4,500mAh with 60W SuperDart charging

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

Read moreSamsung pledges to fix camera bugs in the S20 Ultra found by reviews

Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire 8 / 128GB will be available on Amazon exclusively from May 2nd to 419 369 euros in promotion.

Then why not win a Realme 9 Pro + Free Fire edition? Just join the Boyaah League, a tournament dedicated to the popular game that will air on Twitch from April 28 to May 3. Spectators will also have the chance to win one: the link to participate is in the VIA.

Read moreAndroid rolls out default web browser option screen on set up

If we really can’t wait for May 2nd, the Realme 9 Pro + is always available traditional.

realme 9 Pro + 5G Smartphone, Sony IMX766 top-of-the-range camera, MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G processor, 60 W SuperDart charge, 90 Hz super AMOLED display, Dual Sim, NFC, 6 + 128 GB, Aurora Green

Read:

HTC will launch a high-end phone for the first time in years with an eye on the metaverse according to Digitimes

330

Realme 9 Pro Plus is available online  at 349 euros. The value for money is discreet. There are 13 best models. To see the other 8 offers click here. (updated February 28, 2022, 02:22 am)

Previous articleAndroid, Google says enough to third-party apps that record phone calls
Next articleRecensione Oppo Find X5: è ottimo, ma il prezzo è alto
Abraham

Related articles

Laptops

Chuwi updates the GemiBook Pro while maintaining a super economical price

Chuwi GemiBook Pro is the latest model from a brand that takes the bet on cheap equipment to...
Ireland

Dublin weather: Met Eireann forecasts sunshine and mild temperatures but big change is on the way

Ireland will enjoy a few more days of sunshine and mild temperatures as Met Eireann has warned of...
Social Networks

Tesla will stop introducing this element in its cars: you will have to buy it separately

At the time, Apple surprised by dispensing with the charger in the iPhone box. A decision that generated...
Entertainment

James Bond arrives on a new streaming platform, which one?

We are at a time when there have been many movements by the streaming video platforms more important,...