realme has just announced the arrival in Spain, on April 21, of the realme 9 Pro+ Free Fire Limited Edition.

We are talking about the first personalized mobile with this video game, and they do it with a really spectacular mobile, as we told you a few weeks ago in realme 9 Pro+, this is the camera of the new realme.

The company has collaborated with renowned Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa on the realme GT 2 series, introduced this year in Europe, and the realme GT Master Edition released in 2021. In addition, realme has also worked together with Hermès designer José Lévy, in earbuds design, realme Buds Q, balancing cutting-edge technology and design.

Personalization is not a new thing for realme, a company that introduced the Dragon Ball edition in the realme GT Neo 2, and they will continue to work to surprise users with specific themes, attracting fans.

Video games on mobile phones are a trend all over the world, and now they have decided to collaborate with one of the most popular mobile video games of the moment, Free Fire.

In this way, the gaming experience is maximized, and it has a personalized design and packaging inspired by Free Fire.