Realme 11 Pro and Pro+ review: is 200 megapixels and a nice design enough?

A few weeks ago we compared all the mid-range smartphones released in this 2023 and, albeit guilty late, finally Realme also joins the challenge with the freshly presented Realme 11 Pro and Pro+ , two smartphones that are strongly characterized aesthetically and which mark a decisive break from the previous generations.

Even Realme like Redmi tries to make itself a little more “exclusive” and does so with two smartphones that at first glance give us a top-of-the-range sensation thanks to a leatherette back cover, a curved display, a fingerprint sensor underneath to the display and a camera on the Pro+ version of 200 Megapixels . Watch out for the price which inevitably rises and goes to €520 for the + and €380/400 for the Realme 11 Pro.

Before starting this review, I specify that I used the Pro+ version almost exclusively, since the differences between the two smartphones are practically attributable only to the main camera sensor, to the absence of the ultrawide camera on the Pro and to the charging speed, in short, nothing that revolutionizes the experience, but we’ll come back to that later. Let’s not waste time and start analyzing these new smartphones right away!

UNBOXING

Let’s start from the unboxing because in both packages, in addition to the smartphones , we find a soft cover, the type c cable and the 67W and 100W chargers , something I always appreciate since these smartphones use proprietary quick charge systems. Then it is not obvious to find a film already pre-applied on the display.

Realme 11 Pro and Pro + completely change the cards on the table compared to their predecessors with a completely distorted, decidedly iconic and original design . When I show the smartphone to someone, whoever sees it is amazed and asks me what phone it is, thinking it is a much more expensive model. In fact it is rare to find a cure of this type often even on the top of the range, well done Realme. In reality then, once picked up, we realize that there are some compromises: for example the plastic frame or the complete absence of IPXX certifications but fortunately the weight is low, less than 190g for smartphones which, although they are not easily Usable with one hand, they are still pleasant to handle.

The rear camera module is decidedly protruding on the Pro+ while it is almost flush on the Pro, the only notable difference together with the 200/100 Megapixel writing inside the porthole . Fortunately neither smartphone wobbles once placed on some surface such as a table. The smartphone is available in Sunrise Beige, Oasis Green and Astral Black colors , all made by the Realme Design Studio in collaboration with the Italian designer Matteo Menotto. The Oasis Green is the one that intrigues me the most, being of a color tone rarely seen on smartphones while the Astral Black loses the leatherette texture and is therefore perhaps the more sober one.

DISPLAY AND UNLOCK

To unlock the Realme 11 Pro we can take advantage of the very comfortable fingerprint sensor placed under the AMOLED display . In these three weeks of use I have never had the slightest problem, indeed, the sensor works very well and the only thing I can complain about is its position: slightly too low, sometimes it risks making the grip risky. The 2D unlocking by face is also good, which also works by slightly angled the phone.

Once unlocked, here we are in front of a slightly curved AMOLED display with FHD + resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The peak brightness reaches 1000 nits, although measured we have noticed less, around 950. The result, however, is a clearly visible display in every situation. I had the opportunity to test the resistance at maximum brightness during the Pride in Rome on a super sunny day: the phone never went into energy protection by lowering the brightness, excellent! To complete the data sheet then we have a touch sampling of 360Hz and a PWM Dimming of 2160Hz which allows us to strain our eyes less.

The display is HDR10+ certified but in applications such as Netflix unfortunately there is still no support as a high quality FHD is missing , there is work to be done in this sense, the Redmi and the POCO thanks to Dolby Vision have an extra gear. As for the display presets, I was happy with “Cinematographic” which allows you to best enhance the colors without exaggerating and makes the 10Bit color depth of this excellent display better.

Watch out for the vibration feedback because on the Pro+ version there is the O-Haptics which gives us almost top-of-the-range sensations while on the basic 11 Pro we find a decidedly cheaper and rubberier haptic feedback.

SOFTWARE

On board the new Realme 11 we have the Realme UI 4.0 which, just like the OxygenOS, is a rebrand with some small tweaks of OPPO’s ColorOS. Personally I find these three variations of graphic interface pleasant because they are attractive to the eye and have a good dose of customization without however renouncing the fluidity in running within the system and during the app opening/closing animations . The Always On Display is very complete and can also be set to remain permanently active, a pity it lacks a wireless desktop mode as we find on the medium range like the Motorolas.

One thing that can be improved is the update policy , not so much in the release given that Realme is decidedly more constant than Xiaomi in both minor and major updates, but in the quantity of updates since we are still stuck on a 2+3 policy. with only two guaranteed majors and three years of security patches. Samsung in the same price range, I remind you that it offers 4 major updates and 5 years of security patches, creating a very deep gap in the long run.

Realm 11 Pro+

display: AMOLED 6.7″, refresh rate 120Hz, 950nit, HDR10+, PWM 2.160Hz, screen-body ratio 93.65%

processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050 at 6nm

memory: 12GB of RAM + 8GB virtual 256/512GB/1TB internal

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS

dual SIM: yes

Fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

cameras: front: 32MP, f/2.45 rear: Main 200MP Samsung ISOCELL HP3, 1/1.4″, f/1.69, 2.24um pixels, SuperOIS 8MP ultra wide angle, f/2.2 2MP 4cm macro, f/2.4

battery: 5,000mAh, SuperVOOC S 100W fast charge

weight: 183g (Black) / 189g (Beige, Green)

size: 161.6×73.9×8.2mm (Black) / 8.7mm (Beige, Green)

OS: realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

Realme 11 Pro

display: SuperAMOLED 6.7″ FHD+, PWM dimming 2.160Hz, contrast 5.000.000:1, refresh rate 120Hz, HDR10+, 950nit

Processor: MediaTek Dimension 7050

memory: 8/12GB of RAM +8GB virtual 256/512GB internal

connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS

dual SIM: yes

Fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

cameras: front: 16MP, f/2.45 rear: 108MP, f/1.75, OIS 2MP macro, f/2.4

battery: 5.000mAh with 67W recharge

OS: realme UI 4.0 based on Android 13

weight: 183g (Black) / 189g (Beige, Green)

size: 161.6×73.9×8.2mm (Black) / 8.7mm (Beige, Green)

PERFORMANCE AND MORE

Coming to talk about performance we find the first real criticism to make to these new Realmes, since on board we find the “new” Mediatek Dimensity 7050 as SOC, a mere rebrand of the Dimensity 1080 that we found on the previous Realme 10 Pro + and which is still very similar to the 9 Pro+’s Dimension 920. In short, in about two generations there has been almost zero performance progress while smartphones such as the POCO F5 and F5 Pro thanks to the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 have made such a large progress as to practically put themselves on par with the top of the range, making the comparison between them and all other mid-range smartphones practically unequal.

Let me be clear, these Realme 11 are fine, in social use they have almost no uncertainties and even when we request something more the Dimensity 7050 manages to satisfy our needs, thanks also to the 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage of this version. However, when we start doing video editing or playing some demanding title like Honkai Star Rail we begin to notice all the limits of this SOC with an unstable frame rate that struggles even just to stay around 30fps, however giving up some graphic details.

Batteries

And speaking of battery we come to the first difference of Realme 11 Pro and 11 Pro + or the charging speed which stops at 67W for the first while it reaches 100W for the second, an obvious difference but which personally does not distort the user experience . The 5,000mAh of both smartphones have an identical duration which amounted to around 5 hours of display on over a full day of use with around 200km of cell changes in the car with wireless Android Auto, Maps and Spotify, all on 5g of course. On a milder day it is not impossible to arrive in the evening with even more than 50% of residual autonomy in order to be able to make two days of use on a single charge.

MICROPHONES AND RECEPTION

Well the microphones, although being only two, do not allow us to achieve the same results as the top of the range. I took this smartphone to a concert at the Stadio Olimpico and found some samples in the video review for a worthy but not excellent result. Good reception with an immediate change from 4G to 5G with an always strong signal.

DOUBLE SPEAKER and DOLBY ATMOS

The dual speaker of the Realme 11 Pro works well and is positioned on a par with the Redmi Note 12. Just like they take advantage of the lower main speaker and the ear capsule which, however, thanks to three small holes on the upper frame, manages to express itself at its best for a listening experience yes unbalanced but not unpleasant. There is Dolby Atmos which I personally have always left in automatic mode.

CAMERA

Coming to talk about the camera, here we find what really distinguishes the Pro+ version from the basic Pro, i.e. the sensor of the main camera of the 200MP Plus, a 1/1.4″ Samsung HP3 and with a focal aperture of f/1.7 which should guarantee shots at equal to the top of the range such as the Galaxy S23 Ultra.The 11 Pro+ also has an 8MP ultrawide camera which, however, being of dubious quality, we will rarely use in favor of the main sensor and also the selfie camera is weakened on the Pro basic.

Personally I concentrated a lot on testing the Pro+ camera and I can safely say that in many situations the photos can be comparable to top of the range indeed, often I even preferred them over cheap tops like S23 or Xiaomi 13 but there is a big but: there is a lack of secondary level cameras such as a stabilized telephoto lens or an ultrawide one with macro function and this is what makes me still prefer a former top of the range in this price range. A Find X5 net of everything offers a decidedly more complete experience and with a SOC that struggles less even in the management of the pre and post shooting and in the videos, given that these 11 Pro and Pro + stop at 4K 30fps with 50Mbits of bitrate.

Using the 2X we will obtain almost lossless photos thanks to the possibility of shooting at 50MP , while the 4X should be a crop of a 200MP shot, but be careful because in this case, even if we find an OIS on board, we will have to have a very steady hand or we will run the I risk finding some decidedly blurry photos. I don’t waste too much time on those modes like Strada/Street because they don’t actually add anything anymore, while I have to admit that the portrait mode amazed me.

The Realme 11 Pro with its 100MP always optically stabilized always has the possibility of an almost lossless 2X shot while the 4X is pure digital crop. I would be false in telling you that the difference is so striking as to justify the extra expense, on the contrary, I’m sure many of you could find it better with the 100 megapixel camera since it is easier to use as in managing focus planes thanks to a smaller sensor.

As for selfies, I found myself occasionally preferring those taken by the 16MP of Realme 11 Pro compared to the 32MP of 11 Pro+ , while for videos both bring home similar results with the 11 Pro+ slightly preferable at night. If the rear main camera reaches 4K 30fps, the same cannot be said for the front one which stops at a mere FullHD.

CONCLUSIONS

What can I say in conclusion about these Realme 11 Pro except that they turn out to be excellent smartphones with some flaws. The biggest nonsense for me is having made two almost identical devices with substantial differences only on paper when we talk about cameras , a sector not taken into consideration so much when it comes to mid-range and savings.

The Realme 11 Pro+ is introduced with a price of €520 , discounted in the introductory offer at €470 , in the 12/512GB version only. The Realme 11 Pro is offered at a decidedly more competitive price thanks to the €400 discount in the introductory offer at €370 for the 8/256GB version while the 8/128GB version costs €380 in the price list. The prices are decidedly demanding and collide directly with some ex top of the range 2022 or top of the economic range 2023 which could be preferred thanks to a richer and more balanced technical data sheet.

Had these Realmes been released months ago they would probably have had an easier life, taking advantage of the physiological drop in price, while arriving so late they find themselves having to deal with possibly even worse smartphones, which however already cost much less thanks to competitive street prices.

AESTHETICLY IT LOOKS LIKE A TOP DISPLAY AND FINGERPRINT SENSOR VIBRATION FEEDBACK OF THE PRO+ MAIN CAMERA

NO/BAD SECONDARY CAMERAS THE DIMENSITY 7050 IS JUST A REBRAND

SCORE: 6.8

