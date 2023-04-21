Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola distributes clues on Weibo and promises to reveal it soon

- Advertisement -

That manufacturers, especially smartphones, are very active and inclined to distribute information on Weibo is certainly nothing new. The Chinese audience is large to say the least, and as is the case with many other Android-based projects Motorola is also expected to launch first in Asia and then elsewhere the new generation foldable, the one that until “yesterday” we called Razr 2023 and that from now on instead, at least in Europe, we will call Razr 40 Ultra until launch, when we know the truth.

In China, the new generation of the foldable historic will simply be called Motorola Razr, and after the last post of the winged House on Weibo we have to keep us ready to find out soon. In fact, Motorola has published an image that arouses the expectation of oriental fans (but not only, given that this kind of news has global resonance) giving more than a few clues. The first: the new Razr is coming soonthe company wrote it clearly.

Motorola’s Weibo post, translated from Chinese to English by Google Translate

How much soon we don’t know yet, but we know that Razr 40 Ultra it will have at least two improvements. The external display will have larger dimensions: the current model has a 2.7-inch one, Find N2 Flip which is the folding clamshell with the largest “screen” on the market reaches 3.26 inches, so Motorola, with the right effort, would have the possibility to put yourself in front of Oppo meeting, moreover, what is the request of the market, which it hopes for more usable and therefore wider external displays.

The second improvement seems to concern the refresh rate. We don’t know which display, the Chinese is not conducive to fully understanding Motorola’s (understandably) vague words. And easy with the deductions, because if on the one hand having a refresh rate higher than 60 Hz on the small external display would not be who knows what advantage considering the operations for which it is used, on the other hand the internal folding display is already at its maximum, maybe even further.

In fact, on the current Razr there is a 144Hz flexible OLEDby heart the only folding to go that far. Going beyond 144Hz might make little sense, also due to the effects it would have on the autonomy of a product which, due to its size, cannot have a huge battery. In short, or in his post on Weibo Motorola simply wanted to underline the supremacy of Razr on the refresh rate front, with Razr 40 Ultra ready to follow in the footsteps of its predecessor, or one of the two displays of the new project will bring up the Hz, and it could be the external one.

We’ll see what the rumors will tell us in the coming days, or who knows, Motorola itself. On Razr 40 Ultra, that’s a given, we’ll be back soon.

MOTOROLA RAZR 40 ULTRA – WHAT WE KNOW SO FAR

display external: larger than the 2.7″ of previous models internal: 6.7-inch Plastic OLED, FHD+ resolution, 144Hz refresh rate

chip: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 connectivity: 5G

5G cameras: external: 64 + 13MP internal: 32MP

drums : 3,640mAh

: 3,640mAh recharge: fast wired at 33 watts.