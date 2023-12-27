Razer BlackWidow V4 75%, we tested this compact mechanical gaming keyboard with interchangeable switches

The keyboard gaming Razer BlackWidow V4 75% follows the long tradition of models compact devices, such as the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed ​​Phantom Edition, which have long enriched the company catalog. On the occasion of its recent market launch, the manufacturer has been kind enough to send us the product so that we can share our experience of use with you. We can only thank Razer for their kindness and invite you to discover this peripheral, which is much more than a simple trimmed size reference.

Presentation, design and construction of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard

The BlackWidow V4 75%, from Razer, It has only been available for a few months and has already become one of the references coveted by video game enthusiasts. And the fourth version, in a compact edition, of the Pro Gaming keyboard par excellence comes loaded with attractive innovations for gamers.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% allows definitive customization of the switch change so that the manufacturer includes a pack of switches to experience the differences

Boxes and contents

As it could not be otherwise, the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% and the pack of switches are presented in the company’s emblematic boxes. Packages where the brand’s characteristic green makes a strong contrast with the black background.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

The main qualities are broken down on the front of the keyboard case.

Razer Mechanical Switches Green Clicky Switch GEN-3

The switch package indicates the specific features of the product

Razer plants the complete information in English of these products on the outside of the boxes. Although brief lines in other languages, including Spanish, are included on the backs of each package. In any case, the spotlight goes to the photos of each accessory arranged around their respective packaging.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

The packaging and protection of Razer products is impeccable

The keyboard is delivered properly protected, sandwiched between cardboard bumpers and wrapped in a plastic bag. It is accompanied by a wrist rest; cable USB-C / USB-A; 2 in 1 removal tool; manual, with translation into Spanish; and decorative stickers.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

Along with the keyboard they give you a magnificent wrist rest, the resistant connection cable and an extraction tool for keys and switches

Razer Mechanical Switches Green Clicky Switch GEN-3

The Razer switch tray comes with a simple user guide

Keyboard design and construction

You are, logically, faced with a model without a numeric keypad, since as its commercial name clearly indicates, it is a 75% more compact than a standard keyboard. Its measurements are 32.1 x 15.55 x 2.4 cm, not counting the wrist rest a>removable.double injection ABS keys to withstand all your gaming challenges. Adding to the sense of durability, the manufacturer has provided resistant aluminum upper caseit goes much further than a simple format change. To start, it has reference. But this being a premium 815 grams, and has a weight of

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

Double-injected ABS keycaps and aluminum housing ensure exceptional keyboard durability

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

The base includes two-level supports to adjust the height to your liking and rubber stops that prevent slipping

The rest of its high-end features are hidden from view, but have a crucial effect on the product’s performance. Under the chassis, Razer has mounted a plate FR4 on sound and a very satisfying fantastic typing experience to muffle noise. The result of all these elements combined is a foam layers and a pair of lubricated stabilizers. In addition, it has PCB with tape, and has improved the rubbers

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

Its small size includes function and arrow keys so you can execute important commands, while the soft padded wrist rest provides comfort for marathon gaming.

Finally, don’t forget that the keyboard has a set of four rubber stabilizers at the base, and folding rises to raise the keyboard at two different angles. It is worth mentioning that the connection cable reinforced with braided fiber, and approximately 2 meters in length, it is removable. To connect it you have a port USB-C located in the middle of the rear edge of the keyboard. The cable terminates in a USB type A connector.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

The USB-C port is integrated into the base of the keyboard

Orange and Green Tactile Mechanical Switches

The peripheral incorporates as standard the exclusive switches orange touch mechanics Razer of third generation, launched this same year 2023. These are distinguished by offering a silent operation and a very satisfactory touch in the pulsations. That is, a tactile and silent keyboard experience, standing out for its exceptional lifespan of 100 million keystrokes< /span>. 50 g, with a force of2 mm; and an actuation point of 3.5 mm. It is worth mentioning its parameters: the travel distance of

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

Razer orange mechanical tactile switches, included with the keyboard, are distinguished by their quiet operation and pleasant tactile feedback

Razer also has in the third generation of switches, with models yellow and , so you need several of these < /span>.1.5 mm and restoration of 1.9 mm drive, with a optimized features for gaming, which makes them quite loud. They also boast characteristic clicking sound. Their big difference from the orange ones is a BlackWidow V4 75% if you want to replace the more than 80 keys that the packs36 units contains set. The Razer Mechanical Switches Green Clicky Switch GEN-3pack. The latter are the ones we received in the green

Razer Mechanical Switches Green Clicky Switch GEN-3

The green mechanical switch is the Razer classic, recognizable for its clicking sound and great gaming performance

Razer Mechanical Switches Green Clicky Switch GEN-3

The orange switches are your perfect choice if you are looking for touch sensitivity without clicking sounds while the green one offers you all the feel and sound of keystrokes.

Features of Razer’s compact BlackWidow V4

The gaming keyboard Razer BlackWidow V4 75% has a small size but has nothing to envy in functionality and performance to those of the complete. Thus, the manufacturer has optimized the distribution of the peripheral so that it has function keys< to i=6> and even from arrows. Although it must be said: at the moment it is only available with the American layout. That is, you will see an organization of keys different from those in Spain and certain absences in favor of other common symbols in the United States.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

The multifunction wheel and multimedia keys add extra convenience to your entertainment

Switch performance and replacement

As a new generation and high-end reference, the BlackWidow V4 75% benefits from the improvements introduced by Razer in its latest keyboard models. Of note is the high polling rate of up to 8,000 Hz. Of course, the peripheral is capable of recognizing each of the keys pressed simultaneously, also obviously having the indispensable function anti-ghosting. But what makes this keyboard special is the change of switches. An advantage that allows you to adapt the feel and key performance to taste, replacing the included switches with whatever you prefer, whether these are from < a i=16>Razer or another brand.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

Included 2-in-1 tool makes it easy to remove keys

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

Removing the switches is a simple operation that you should do with the keyboard disconnected to avoid risks

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

The BlackWidow V4 is 75% compatible with 3 or 5-pin switches

The design of this BlackWidow is compatible with switch 3 and 5 pins. The customization operation is extremely simple, assisted with the 2-in-1 tool included. The capsules are easily removed, revealing the orange buttons of series that comes with the keyboard. Removing the switches to change them for others is simple with the extractor clamp. All you have to do is put a little more care and attention than with the double injection ABS cap on the key. Next, you repeat the process in reverse with the switches that you want to install, the procedure being even easier, since you just have to fit the elements into their space and apply light pressure. And so, in a quick and simple way, you modify your typing experience while adjust the performance of the peripheral to your needs.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

View of the base of the orange switch

Razer Mechanical Switches Green Clicky Switch GEN-3

Getting the key feel you like the most is very easy on this keyboard

Lightning

At this point, we are probably not going to reveal to you the spectacular nature of the RGB system that Razer< /span> withBlackWidow V4 75% has equipped the Razer desktops for years and making people fall in love new generations of video game enthusiasts every day. However, in this model the brand has not been satisfied with deploying its magic on each key. gaming technology has been conquering Chroma integrates into its products. The company’s on both sides. Thanks to this pair of side RGB bars you can recreate a ambiance to your average and multiply the immersion in the games.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

Razer Chroma RGB technology enhances the look of the keyboard

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

This model integrates lighting bands on the sides to increase immersion

Meanwhile, each key is individually backlit, which opens up an infinite degree of customization. Razer Chroma RGB technology offers you millions of colors and quantity of < /span> with the rest of your team.synchronize its lighting to vibrate with the appearance of the keyboard, and even eye-catching effects

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

You can synchronize the RGB lighting with the rest of the brand’s peripherals

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

The frame of the switches is transparent and has an LED lens that focuses the light on the keys

Management and adjustment software

You can get much more out of the great innate features of the keyboard by installing the program Synapse on your computer. This free software from Razer not only keeps the peripheral updated, which is crucial , but it allows you to access the maximum level of customization of colors and effects.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Synapse

To manage all the keyboard’s features and take advantage of 100% of its features, you have Razer’s free Synapse program.

In addition, Synapse allows you to manage and store up to five profiles, which are saved in the integrated hybrid memory of the BlackWidow; o adjust the polling rate, among other details.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Synapse

The Chroma Studio tab opens the doors to endless customization of compatible Razer peripherals

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard Technical Specifications

Below we leave you a summary table with all the technical details of the Compact BlackWidow V4:

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%
Keyboard physical specifications
Dimensions without wrist rest
  • Length: 321 mm / 12.6″
  • Width: 155.5 mm / 6.1′′
  • Height: 24mm / 0.94″
Dimensions with wrist rest
  • Length: 321 mm / 12.6″
  • Width: 240.5 mm / 9.5′′
  • Height: 24mm / 0.94″
Weight Without wrist rest:

  • 815 g / 1.8 lbs

With wrist rest:

  • 986 g / 2.17 lbs
Cable Made of braided fiber, removable, approx. 2 m.
Materials
  • 5052 aluminum alloy upper shell
  • Double injection ABS keys
Razer™ Switches
Model Orange
Type Razer™ 3rd Generation Mechanical Switches (Touch)
Characteristics Silent, tactile typing
Travel distance 3,5 mm
Drive force 50 g
Actuation point 2,0 mm
reset point 1,8 mm
Lifespan 100 million keystrokes
Keyboard specifications
Connection type USB
Details
  • Switch-change design (Compatible with 3- or 5-pin switches)
  • Lubricated stabilizers
  • FR4 plate mounted on rubber
  • PCB enhanced with non-conductive tape
  • Two layers of sound dampening foam
  • Additional holes in PCB for screw-on stabilizer mods
  • Integrated hybrid storage with capacity for up to five keyboard shortcut profiles
  • Dedicated media wheel with 2 dedicated media buttons
  • Simultaneous key recognition and anti-ghosting
  • Polling rate up to 8000 Hz
Backlight
Backlight
  • Razer Chroma™ RGB technology
  • 2-sided bottom lighting side strips on each key
Operating system
Compatibility Windows 10 64 bit o superior
System Requirements PC with a USB Type A port
Razer Synapse Requirements
  • Windows 10 64 bit o superior
  • Internet connection
Other information
Software Compatible con Razer Synapse
Box contents
  • gaming keyboard
  • Magnetic Plush Faux Fur Wrist Rest
  • Switch and key extractor 2 in 1
  • Cable USB A / USB C
  • User documentation

Conclusions, availability and price of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

The Razer BlackWidow V4 75% is a masterful peripheral that Pro gamers will appreciate

The BlackWidow V4 75% from Razer represents a undeniable leap of the brand towards the definitive gaming peripheral. The compact format of the keyboard makes it the ideal companion for the gamer in their competitive routes, you don’t even have to worry about preparing the device since it stores the profiles previously. Although obviously, beyond this and the wonderful features of the product, the real attraction of the keyboard is the possibility of adapt to you with the change of switches.

Great writing experience, functionality, < /span>.Gold GizAward, are indisputable reasons to award it our Razer BlackWidow V4 75% that the high degree of customization and above all the comfort, ergonomics, good quality of materials and design

Gizcomputer-Awards-GOLD

PROS:
  • Advanced switch technology and changeover design.
  • Superior quality of materials and construction.
  • Ideal writing experience.
  • Spectacular customizable lighting.
  • Very comfortable wrist rest.

CONTRAS:
  • Currently only available with the International US key layout.
  • High price.
10
Total score

User rating: Be the first!

