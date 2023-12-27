Razer BlackWidow V4 75%, we tested this compact mechanical gaming keyboard with interchangeable switches

The keyboard gaming Razer BlackWidow V4 75% follows the long tradition of models compact devices, such as the Razer BlackWidow V3 Mini HyperSpeed ​​Phantom Edition, which have long enriched the company catalog. On the occasion of its recent market launch, the manufacturer has been kind enough to send us the product so that we can share our experience of use with you. We can only thank Razer for their kindness and invite you to discover this peripheral, which is much more than a simple trimmed size reference.

Presentation, design and construction of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% keyboard

The BlackWidow V4 75%, from Razer, It has only been available for a few months and has already become one of the references coveted by video game enthusiasts. And the fourth version, in a compact edition, of the Pro Gaming keyboard par excellence comes loaded with attractive innovations for gamers.

Boxes and contents

As it could not be otherwise, the Razer BlackWidow V4 75% and the pack of switches are presented in the company’s emblematic boxes. Packages where the brand’s characteristic green makes a strong contrast with the black background.

Razer plants the complete information in English of these products on the outside of the boxes. Although brief lines in other languages, including Spanish, are included on the backs of each package. In any case, the spotlight goes to the photos of each accessory arranged around their respective packaging.

The keyboard is delivered properly protected, sandwiched between cardboard bumpers and wrapped in a plastic bag. It is accompanied by a wrist rest; cable USB-C / USB-A; 2 in 1 removal tool; manual, with translation into Spanish; and decorative stickers.

Keyboard design and construction

You are, logically, faced with a model without a numeric keypad, since as its commercial name clearly indicates, it is a 75% more compact than a standard keyboard. Its measurements are 32.1 x 15.55 x 2.4 cm, not counting the wrist rest a>removable., double injection ABS keys to withstand all your gaming challenges. Adding to the sense of durability, the manufacturer has provided resistant aluminum upper caseit goes much further than a simple format change. To start, it has reference. But this being a premium 815 grams, and has a weight of

The rest of its high-end features are hidden from view, but have a crucial effect on the product’s performance. Under the chassis, Razer has mounted a plate FR4 on sound and a very satisfying fantastic typing experience to muffle noise. The result of all these elements combined is a foam layers and a pair of lubricated stabilizers. In addition, it has PCB with tape, and has improved the rubbers

Finally, don’t forget that the keyboard has a set of four rubber stabilizers at the base, and folding rises to raise the keyboard at two different angles. It is worth mentioning that the connection cable reinforced with braided fiber, and approximately 2 meters in length, it is removable. To connect it you have a port USB-C located in the middle of the rear edge of the keyboard. The cable terminates in a USB type A connector.

Orange and Green Tactile Mechanical Switches

The peripheral incorporates as standard the exclusive switches orange touch mechanics Razer of third generation, launched this same year 2023. These are distinguished by offering a silent operation and a very satisfactory touch in the pulsations. That is, a tactile and silent keyboard experience, standing out for its exceptional lifespan of 100 million keystrokes< /span>. 50 g, with a force of2 mm; and an actuation point of 3.5 mm. It is worth mentioning its parameters: the travel distance of

Razer also has in the third generation of switches, with models yellow and , so you need several of these < /span>.1.5 mm and restoration of 1.9 mm drive, with a optimized features for gaming, which makes them quite loud. They also boast characteristic clicking sound. Their big difference from the orange ones is a BlackWidow V4 75% if you want to replace the more than 80 keys that the packs36 units contains set. The Razer Mechanical Switches Green Clicky Switch GEN-3pack. The latter are the ones we received in the green

Features of Razer’s compact BlackWidow V4

The gaming keyboard Razer BlackWidow V4 75% has a small size but has nothing to envy in functionality and performance to those of the complete. Thus, the manufacturer has optimized the distribution of the peripheral so that it has function keys< to i=6> and even from arrows. Although it must be said: at the moment it is only available with the American layout. That is, you will see an organization of keys different from those in Spain and certain absences in favor of other common symbols in the United States.

Switch performance and replacement

As a new generation and high-end reference, the BlackWidow V4 75% benefits from the improvements introduced by Razer in its latest keyboard models. Of note is the high polling rate of up to 8,000 Hz. Of course, the peripheral is capable of recognizing each of the keys pressed simultaneously, also obviously having the indispensable function anti-ghosting. But what makes this keyboard special is the change of switches. An advantage that allows you to adapt the feel and key performance to taste, replacing the included switches with whatever you prefer, whether these are from < a i=16>Razer or another brand.

The design of this BlackWidow is compatible with switch 3 and 5 pins. The customization operation is extremely simple, assisted with the 2-in-1 tool included. The capsules are easily removed, revealing the orange buttons of series that comes with the keyboard. Removing the switches to change them for others is simple with the extractor clamp. All you have to do is put a little more care and attention than with the double injection ABS cap on the key. Next, you repeat the process in reverse with the switches that you want to install, the procedure being even easier, since you just have to fit the elements into their space and apply light pressure. And so, in a quick and simple way, you modify your typing experience while adjust the performance of the peripheral to your needs.

Lightning

At this point, we are probably not going to reveal to you the spectacular nature of the RGB system that Razer< /span> withBlackWidow V4 75% has equipped the Razer desktops for years and making people fall in love new generations of video game enthusiasts every day. However, in this model the brand has not been satisfied with deploying its magic on each key. gaming technology has been conquering Chroma integrates into its products. The company’s on both sides. Thanks to this pair of side RGB bars you can recreate a ambiance to your average and multiply the immersion in the games.

Meanwhile, each key is individually backlit, which opens up an infinite degree of customization. Razer Chroma RGB technology offers you millions of colors and quantity of < /span> with the rest of your team.synchronize its lighting to vibrate with the appearance of the keyboard, and even eye-catching effects

Management and adjustment software

You can get much more out of the great innate features of the keyboard by installing the program Synapse on your computer. This free software from Razer not only keeps the peripheral updated, which is crucial , but it allows you to access the maximum level of customization of colors and effects.

In addition, Synapse allows you to manage and store up to five profiles, which are saved in the integrated hybrid memory of the BlackWidow; o adjust the polling rate, among other details.

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard Technical Specifications

Below we leave you a summary table with all the technical details of the Compact BlackWidow V4:

Razer BlackWidow V4 75% Keyboard physical specifications Dimensions without wrist rest Length: 321 mm / 12.6″

Width: 155.5 mm / 6.1′′

Height: 24mm / 0.94″ Dimensions with wrist rest Length: 321 mm / 12.6″

Width: 240.5 mm / 9.5′′

Height: 24mm / 0.94″ Weight Without wrist rest: 815 g / 1.8 lbs With wrist rest: 986 g / 2.17 lbs Cable Made of braided fiber, removable, approx. 2 m. Materials 5052 aluminum alloy upper shell

Double injection ABS keys Razer™ Switches Model Orange Type Razer™ 3rd Generation Mechanical Switches (Touch) Characteristics Silent, tactile typing Travel distance 3,5 mm Drive force 50 g Actuation point 2,0 mm reset point 1,8 mm Lifespan 100 million keystrokes Keyboard specifications Connection type USB Details Switch-change design (Compatible with 3- or 5-pin switches)

Lubricated stabilizers

FR4 plate mounted on rubber

PCB enhanced with non-conductive tape

Two layers of sound dampening foam

Additional holes in PCB for screw-on stabilizer mods

Integrated hybrid storage with capacity for up to five keyboard shortcut profiles

Dedicated media wheel with 2 dedicated media buttons

Simultaneous key recognition and anti-ghosting

Polling rate up to 8000 Hz Backlight Backlight Razer Chroma™ RGB technology

2-sided bottom lighting side strips on each key Operating system Compatibility Windows 10 64 bit o superior System Requirements PC with a USB Type A port Razer Synapse Requirements Windows 10 64 bit o superior

Internet connection Other information Software Compatible con Razer Synapse Box contents gaming keyboard

Magnetic Plush Faux Fur Wrist Rest

Switch and key extractor 2 in 1

Cable USB A / USB C

User documentation

Conclusions, availability and price of the Razer BlackWidow V4 75%

The BlackWidow V4 75% from Razer represents a undeniable leap of the brand towards the definitive gaming peripheral. The compact format of the keyboard makes it the ideal companion for the gamer in their competitive routes, you don’t even have to worry about preparing the device since it stores the profiles previously. Although obviously, beyond this and the wonderful features of the product, the real attraction of the keyboard is the possibility of adapt to you with the change of switches.

Great writing experience, functionality, < /span>.Gold GizAward, are indisputable reasons to award it our Razer BlackWidow V4 75% that the high degree of customization and above all the comfort, ergonomics, good quality of materials and design

PROS: Advanced switch technology and changeover design.

Superior quality of materials and construction.

Ideal writing experience.

Spectacular customizable lighting.

Very comfortable wrist rest.

CONTRAS: Currently only available with the International US key layout.

High price.

10

Total score