POCO M6 5G: POCO’s ultra-cheap mobile goes up to 5G

The new POCO M6 5G is something like a 5G version of the Xiaomi Redmi 13C, with a few additional changes

We have known about the POCO M6 Pro 5G since August, although it was not until now that the standard model, the POCO M6 5G. The new terminal borrows a lot from Redmi 13C although with the main change of being 5G.

The POCO M6 5G is the latest ultra-cheap mobile from POCO, with a 90 Hz screen, versions that go up to 8 + 256 GB, a lot of battery with fast charging and a 50 megapixel camera as its main assets.

POCO M6 5G technical sheet

POCO M6 5G Screen LCD 6.74″ HD+ 90Hz Dimensions and weight 168 x 77.91 x 8.19mm. 195g. processor Dimensions 6100+ RAM 4/6/8GB storage 128/256GB frontal camera 5MP Rear camera 50MP Auxiliary lens Battery 5,000 mAh 18W fast charge OS Android 13 MIUI 14 Connectivity 5G Wi-Fi ac Bluetooth 5.3 mini jack FM Radio Others Fingerprint reader on the side Price From 103 euros to the exchange rate

New cheap POCO mobile

The POCO M6 5G is the successor to the POCO M5 although, as usually happens in similar cases, when connectivity goes from 4G to 5G In the next generation, certain sacrifices must be made to keep the price tight.

The terminal has a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ inside, well accompanied with 4, 6 or 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage, which is not bad at all for its price range. This, with the possibility of including a MicroSD card.





The most controversial change is in the screen, 6.74 inches and 90 Hz, but this time It has HD+ resolution. In a drop-shaped notch we find the 5 megapixel front camera.

Behind, the POCO M6 5G includes its dual camera where the protagonist is the 50 megapixel main lens, accompanied by an unspecified auxiliary lens. It is the same combination of the Redmi 13C, but without a macro lens.





The POCO M6 5G has a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, although in its box we will find a 10W charger. The terminal goes on sale with Android 13 with MIUI 14, it has the fingerprint reader on one of its sides and a headphone jack.

Versions and prices of the POCO M6 5G





The POOC M6 5G has initially gone on sale in India and we still do not know if or when it will be sold in Spain. It is available in the black and blue colors and the following versions:

POCO M6 5G 4+128 GB: 9,499 Indian rupees, 103 euros at the exchange rate.

9,499 Indian rupees, 103 euros at the exchange rate. POCO M6 5G 6+128 GB: 10,499 Indian rupees, 114 euros at the exchange rate.

10,499 Indian rupees, 114 euros at the exchange rate. POCO M6 5G 8+256 GB: 12,499 Indian rupees, 135 euros at the exchange rate.

