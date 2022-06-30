Did you know that you can install Windows 11 on your MacBook? way to go

- Advertisement -

Very recently Apple introduced its new Pro 13, a model with an Apple M2 processor and that promises improved performance. It is true that it is causing problems due to the slowness of the SSD, but this laptop points ways. But, Can 11 be ed on a MacBook Pro 13?

This same question has been asked by the colleagues of XDA Developers, and the answer is that yes you can install windows 11 on macbook pro. In addition, and as you will see later, the process is very simple.

It should be remembered that Apple’s M2 processor is based on ARM architecture, so it is an element that makes the process difficult, since the Microsoft operating system is not compatible, but with a program you can install Windows 11. The problem is that there will be to go through the box to buy an essential program for it, in addition to the consequent original Windows license.

How to install Windows 11 on your MacBook Pro with M2 processor

enlarge photo Windows 11 splash

We talk about Parallels Desktop 17, a program capable of creating virtual environments to run all kinds of operating systems without a dual-boot setup. You just have to install this virtual machine to be able to use Windows 11.

Yes indeed, this program requires a license, although it has a free trial so you can see how it works, you will need the full version. Now it has summer promotions, so if you are a user of Apple equipment, it is not a bad investment. Right now the annual license costs 59.99 euros and the lifetime option for 79.99 euros.

Even so, in principle Windows should not be able to install under the ARM architecture. Luckily, through the Windows Insiders program you can download an ARM version of the operating system to install it on your MacBook Pro 13 without any problem.

Keep in mind that this is a development version of the operating system, so there will be occasional errors, but it’s just a matter of patience until you can install the final version.

Finally, we recommend that you In the event that you decide to install Windows 11 on your MacBook Pro, disable updates. You can select this option within the Microsoft Insiders program. With this, you have the guarantee that you are using a stable version and you avoid future updates that may cause problems.

The idea of ​​having a virtual machine that allows you to use Windows programs on your MacBook is a value to be taken into account, so seeing that the process is not exactly complicated, even if you have to pay for the license, we believe it is worth it . What are you waiting for to install Windows on your MacBook Pro!

