HomeTech NewsSmart GadgetsDid you know that you can install Windows 11 on your MacBook?...

Did you know that you can install Windows 11 on your MacBook? way to go

Tech NewsSmart Gadgets

Published on

By Brian Adam
Did you know that you can install Windows 11 on your MacBook? way to go
did you know that you can install windows 11 on
- Advertisement -

Very recently Apple introduced its new macbook Pro 13, a model with an Apple M2 processor and that promises improved performance. It is true that it is causing problems due to the slowness of the SSD, but this laptop points ways. But, Can windows 11 be installed on a MacBook Pro 13?

This same question has been asked by the colleagues of XDA Developers, and the answer is that yes you can install windows 11 on macbook pro. In addition, and as you will see later, the process is very simple.

It should be remembered that Apple’s M2 processor is based on ARM architecture, so it is an element that makes the process difficult, since the Microsoft operating system is not compatible, but with a program you can install Windows 11. The problem is that there will be to go through the box to buy an essential program for it, in addition to the consequent original Windows license.

[mb_related_posts1]

How to install Windows 11 on your MacBook Pro with M2 processor

enlarge photo

Windows 11 splash

At last you will know what is the most seen on Netflix, you know how?

We talk about Parallels Desktop 17, a program capable of creating virtual environments to run all kinds of operating systems without a dual-boot setup. You just have to install this virtual machine to be able to use Windows 11.

Yes indeed, this program requires a license, although it has a free trial so you can see how it works, you will need the full version. Now it has summer promotions, so if you are a user of Apple equipment, it is not a bad investment. Right now the annual license costs 59.99 euros and the lifetime option for 79.99 euros.

Even so, in principle Windows should not be able to install under the ARM architecture. Luckily, through the Windows Insiders program you can download an ARM version of the operating system to install it on your MacBook Pro 13 without any problem.

Keep in mind that this is a development version of the operating system, so there will be occasional errors, but it’s just a matter of patience until you can install the final version.

[mb_related_posts2]

Finally, we recommend that you In the event that you decide to install Windows 11 on your MacBook Pro, disable updates. You can select this option within the Microsoft Insiders program. With this, you have the guarantee that you are using a stable version and you avoid future updates that may cause problems.

The idea of ​​having a virtual machine that allows you to use Windows programs on your MacBook is a value to be taken into account, so seeing that the process is not exactly complicated, even if you have to pay for the license, we believe it is worth it . What are you waiting for to install Windows on your MacBook Pro!

>

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Tech News

WhatsApp improves reactions to messages with a long-awaited novelty

There is no doubt that one of the great innovations that have come...
Apple

iPhone 2G is 15 years old, the prototypes in this video are worth (each) $ 500,000!

iPhone 2G arrived on the market 15 years ago, and amidst celebrations, anniversaries and...
Apps

Redesign and new features in Facebook Groups

Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on LinkedIn Share on Pinterest Share...
Tech News

Opensea, the largest NFT market, warns that its users’ emails may have been stolen

If you have an Opensea account, surely your email has been extracted without permission...

More like this

How to?

So you can connect your AirPods to your Mac and use Handoff

All Apple users know that the company likes to have all its devices connected...
Facebook

A Fast and Easy Way to Remove Annoying Dust Spots

Dust spots...
Instagram

How to switch to bold, italic or strikethrough on Instagram

Not only WhatsApp has tricks to be able to change the font, on Instagram...

© 2021 voonze.com.