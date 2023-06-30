Rainbow Six Mobile releases wave of beta invitations on Android for Brazil and more countries

- Advertisement -

The game Rainbow Six Mobile is distributing a new wave of invitations for players to play version 2.0 of the closed beta of the game. Even so, people who have not previously registered can install the app normally. Likewise, the Europe is among the countries mentioned. The information was disclosed by the profile “Rainbow Six Mobile“(@Rainbow6Mobile), which cited all the locations receiving invitation notifications to download the game. They are: Canada, United States, Mexico, Europe, Singapore, Philippines, India, France, Ukraine, Germany, Italy and Spain.

What’s New in Closed Beta 2.0

According to information available on the game’s download page on the Play Store, version 2.0 of Rainbow Six Mobile’s closed beta brings new features such as Team Deathmatch mode, as well as pattern customization, gyroscope support and also haptic feedback. Other news mentioned include the ability to customize the loadout, Battle Pass with no experience limit and Mastery Paths. According to Ubisoft Entertainment, the game’s developer, the title should be available in a final version by March 2024, along with The Division, which will also arrive for cell phones. Premieres for the week of April 10, 2023 on Netflix, Prime Video, HBO Max and Movistar Plus+

That said, anyone interested in playing the mobile version of Rainbow Six can now download the game from the Google Play Store. Those who pre-registered should have already received some notification regarding the app’s availability in the Android store. Finally, check out our preview review with mobile title impressions.

📢 Exciting news, another wave of invites is here! Calling Operators in: CA, US, MX, BR, SG, PH, IN, FR, UK, DE, IT, ES. Within the next 24 hours check your Google notifications to see if you’ve received a #R6M invite 🎉 pic.twitter.com/AJ64jZRtSx — Rainbow Six Mobile (@Rainbow6Mobile) June 29, 2023

