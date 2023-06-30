Harvard introduces ChatGPT as a teacher aid for coding course

- Advertisement -

Harvard University, the prestigious academic institution, has taken a bold step by announcing that a popular coding course, CS50, will be taught in part by a Artificial Intelligence (AI) instructor starting next semester. The idea is to provide an individualized learning environment with a 1:1 student-teacher ratio. This measure, although attractive and novel, has generated a debate around the efficiency and reliability of AI as an educational tool.

Use of advanced AI models

The initiative, led by Professor David Malanuses the advanced models GPT 3.5 and GPT 4. These AI models, created by OpenAI, are known for their ability to generate humanoid text, which could be useful in an educational setting to provide feedback to students in real time. However, despite the potential benefits, there are concerns about its reliability. It should be noted that these models are not always completely accurate when generating code, which could present problems in a programming course.

Potential benefits and risks

Professor Malan has mentioned that AI will reduce the workload of course staff, freeing up time for more meaningful and personal interaction with students. However, he also cautions that early versions of these AI programs can make mistakes. This forces students to maintain a critical approach to the information they receive, be it from humans or software.

The incorporation of AI in education represents a significant leap into the future. While the idea of ​​a 1:1 student-teacher ratio sounds promising, this experimental initiative at Harvard also underscores the need to strike a balance and think deeply about how technological advances are reshaping the way education is delivered. . What is undeniable is that, with its ability to personalize learning and free up human teachers to focus on more interpersonal aspects of teaching, AI has the potential to radically transform the way we learn.

More information at The Crimson.