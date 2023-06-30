What’s New on Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney Plus This Week [30/06/2023]

Streaming platforms Prime Video, Netflix and Disney Plus continue to bring news to the Europeian public. This week, between July 1st and July 7th, 2023, several launches will arrive in the catalogs of these services. Check out some of the highlights we’ve separated for you.
Some of next week’s highlights include the new season of Back at 15 on Netflix and a new episode of Secret Invasion on Disney Plus.
See all the news for each streaming platform through the links below:
- Prime Video
- Netflix
- disney plus
- List of July releases not yet released
- Back to 15 – Season 2 — July 5
- wham! – July, 5th
- The Might and the Law – Season 2 — July 6th
- Wake up. Carlo! — July 6th
- My In-laws Are So Pro-Crime — July 7
- Secret Invasion – New Episode — July 5th
- Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire – Premiere – New Episode — July 5
