Prime Video overtakes Netflix subscribers and leads streaming in the US

Prime Video has overtaken Netflix subscribers to become the top streaming service in the United States, according to data collected by research agency Parks Associates. The company did not explain its methodology for isolating the number of subscribers to the Amazon service, a metric kept secret by the company, which is reluctant to release statistics on its Prime subscription.

Parks Associates is considered a renowned company in the United States and for more than a decade, it has been publishing figures on the country's streaming platforms. For many years, the top three consistently held: Netflix, Prime Video, and Hulu. The new listing reflects the number of subscribers as of September 2022 and was carried out through the OTT Video Market, which does an "exhaustive" analysis of market trends and brings profiles of nearly 100 video service providers in the United States and Canada.

Last year, Amazon revealed that Prime had surpassed 200 million subscribers, with Prime Video being one of its perks. A few weeks later, the company revealed that “The Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power” had been viewed by more than 100 million users around the world. Netflix is ​​no longer able to achieve the positive results of the past. At the end of September, the streaming giant released its numbers in the United States: 73.4 million subscribers in the United States and Canada. Stagnation was one of the reasons that led Netflix to announce a cheaper subscription with ads in several countries, such as Europe. The new plan costs BRL 18.90 per month and is the company’s bet to return to growth in the market.