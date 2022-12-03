Apple grows in China and leads the premium cell phone market in the last quarter

One out of every four phones sold in China in October was an iPhone, according to CounterPoint data, which conducted market research in the country. The iPhone 14 Pro Max was the best-selling device, behind the iPhone 14 Pro. Thanks to the numbers, Apple went on to occupy 25% of the Chinese cell phone market in October 2022, the best result of the Cupertino giant to date.

Despite cellphone sales in China falling 15% year-on-year, Apple grew 21% from August, taking the lead in the country’s cellphone market. - Advertisement - One of the reasons for the great numbers was the positive consumer reception to the launch of the iPhone 14 line. Pro models were the best-selling iPhones in October in China, with the new generation of cell phones occupying 70% of total iPhone sales. For comparison, the iPhone 13 series had 47% in the same period last year.

Analysts also say that another reason for Apple’s growth in the Chinese market, such as Huawei losing ground in its own country. Another reason is the fact that more and more consumers are increasingly interested in premium products from the Cupertino giant rather than other companies like OPPO, vivo, Honor and Xiaomi. CounterPoint senior analyst Varun Mishra says that the rising popularity of Pro models in the iPhone 14 line has also taken place in other countries such as the United States. The reason for this is that Apple has differentiated the more expensive models, bringing important changes, such as the most powerful processor and the dynamic island.