Power abuse? Google and Apple under investigation for duopoly in the UK

An inquiry into a duopoly investigation of Chrome and Safari browsers was initiated in June this year by the UK Markets and Competition Authority (CMA), which is now suing Google and Apple for anti-competitive practices in the mobile phone market. The process requires an investigation into abusive practices that both have on Android and iOS systems, their app stores and browsers. To get an idea, 97% of mobile browsing in the UK in 2021 was done via Google Chrome or Safari.

Developers argue that Apple’s practices are highly harmful as it restricts the publication of cloud gaming applications on the App Store, such as Xbox Game Streaming for Game Pass Ultimate users, who need to use Safari to play in the cloud . - Advertisement - This practice means that developers have to deal with additional costs to develop web platforms and solve bugs that are not found in native applications.

Sarah Cardell, acting chief executive of the CMA, commented on the allegations: Many UK companies and web developers tell us they feel they are being held back by the restrictions put in place by Apple and Google. When the new Digital Markets regime is in place, it is likely to resolve these sorts of problems. The CMA’s biggest concern is that these practices reduce the freedom of innovation for developers, who consider themselves hostages of platforms and their abusive rules.

In response, Google says: Android offers people a greater choice of apps and app stores than any other mobile platform. It also allows developers to choose the browser engine they want and has been the launchpad for millions of apps. - Advertisement - Google and Apple also argue that many of these restrictions are necessary to ensure user safety, which will also have to be proven in European courts. The expectation is that the investigation and legal procedures will be completed in 18 months, but it could be years before regulatory bodies implement laws to prevent practices like these.

