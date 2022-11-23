Hyperkin Unveils Official Replica Xbox 360 Controller for Xbox and PC

Hyperkin, the company responsible for launching the Duke, a control that recreates the look of the original Xbox control, is ready to rescue another piece in the history of Microsoft’s consoles. The company this week unveiled the Xenon, an officially licensed replica of the Xbox 360 controller compatible with Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The controller has been modified with modern features from the best Xbox controllers, including the Share button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB-C charging cable.

The Xbox 360 was one of the most acclaimed consoles in Microsoft’s history, serving as a strong competitor to the PlayStation 3 and marking the Redmond giant’s name in the gaming industry once and for all. - Advertisement - Much of this success is due to its control, whose design is still used today as a reference for the brand’s most recent controls and which has won the affection of the community. If you want to miss this control and remember the good times of the 360, Hyperkin has just announced an official and modernized replica.

Hyperkin previously worked with Microsoft in 2018 to license a replica of the original Xbox Duke controller. Two updated versions, themed the Xbox Original translucent green and Cortana purple from Halo, were released in 2021 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the Original Xbox and the 20th anniversary of Halo: Combat Evolved. The Xenon is scheduled to hit stores in white, black, red and pink. At this time, Hyperkin has not revealed a price or release date for the controller, but we’ll bring you news as soon as possible. So, ready to invest in nostalgia?

