Elon Musk says Twitter layoffs are over and new people will be hired

the billionaire Elon Musk began to lead the twitterafter buy the social network, in a very confused way. Right off the bat, the executive laid off nearly two-thirds of the workforce of 7,500 employees, but it seems that the winds have improved.
According to information from The Verge, during a general meeting with Twitter employees, Musk said that the company ended layoffs and began recruiting new people for engineering and sales roles.
“In terms of critical hires, I would say people who are great at writing software are the highest priority,” Musk said during the meeting, excerpts from which were obtained by The Verge.
Elon’s comment came on the same day that an unspecified wave of cuts hit the platform’s sales department, which has lost almost all of its senior leadership since the billionaire took charge.
Social network recruiters are already contacting engineers offering opportunities in the so-called “Twitter 2.0”🇧🇷 Since this general meeting was also Musk’s first with the employeesthey asked questions about the future of the company.
Among the questions was whether Twitter would move its headquarters to Texas, as Tesla did. Musk responded that there are no plans for the social network to change locations, but that having “dual headquarters” in both states might make sense.