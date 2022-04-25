Poco F4 GT: the top gaming range in the images. On the 26th the smartwatch also arrives

Little F4 GT is coming: the Xiaomi brand has already made an appointment for next Tuesday, April 26, the day on which the smartphone dedicated in particular to fans of gaming thanks to the performance guaranteed by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform and the presence of unreleased tracks magnetic triggers. And it will not be the only novelty, because with him there will also be Little Watchthe first smartwatch of the brand which had already been talked about last February on the occasion of its certification at the EEC.

THE RENDER OF POCO F4 GT

AND WinFuture to allow us to know the smartphone in more detail thanks to the publication of print render: the device has a decidedly aggressive design with a body that will be available in three colors, namely black, silver and the classic yellow. Nothing new at 100%, given that Poco F4 GT is nothing more than a rebranding of the already seen Redmi K50 Gaming, smartphone announced a couple of months ago and whose marketing is however limited to China. However, there may be some small differences, such as the front camera which on K50 Gaming is 20MP and which on the F4 GT should be 16MP.

So let’s review the main expected technical characteristics and, on the occasion, we also propose the gallery of images that depict him. Recall that Poco F4 GT it is also expected in Italy.

display: OLED 6.67 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus

OLED 6.67 “FHD +, refresh rate up to 120Hz, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus mobile platform: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 memory: 8GB of RAM (also 12GB?), 128 / 256GB internal

8GB of RAM (also 12GB?), 128 / 256GB internal connectivity: 5G

5G fingerprint sensor: integrated in the display, ultrasound

integrated in the display, ultrasound cameras: front: 16MP rear: 6MP main Sony IMX686 + 8MP ultra wide angle + 2MP macro

drums: 4,700mAh with 120W charging

4,700mAh with 120W charging dimensions and weight: 162.5×76.7×8.5mm for 210g

LITTLE WATCH AND MORE

April 26 will also be the day of Poco Watch, the brand’s first smartwatch. All the technical specifications of him are not yet known, but he should be equipped with a 1.6-inch AMOLED display 360×320, sensor for monitoring the heartbeat and measuring the level of oxygen in the blood. According to rumors it will be water resistant up to 5ATM (HERE the meaning), will weigh 31 grams and will have a 225mAh battery.

Another product will be something dedicated to Genshin Impact most likely TWS earphones Little Buds Pro in special edition in red color. Some details of these are known: