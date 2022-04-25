Bloomberg reveals the secrets of the iPhone 14

Well-known journalist Mark Gurman of Bloomberg has shared new information on what to expect about the new iPhone 14 series.

Gurman confirms that the 5.4” mini model has been retired in favor of a 6.7” Max model. In the past we’ve heard reports that the current 5.4-inch model isn’t selling as well as its big brothers.

It also maintains that the iPhone 14 of 6,” and the iPhone 14 Max would keep the A15 Bionic chip from last year.

The 6.1″ iPhone 14 Pro and 6.7″ iPhone 14 Pro Max will feature the new chip A16which will reportedly be based on a more advanced 4nm manufacturing process that should make it faster and more power efficient.

It is also very likely that Pros feature a pill-shaped cutout for Face ID and a circle-shaped cutout for the front camera while the normal models will continue with the notch.

Gurman believes that the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max will receive a new 48MP main sensor, and this is the reason why its rear camera module will be bigger.

The whole range could offer satellite connectivity which would allow phones to send SOS messages and alerts over satellite networks even if you don’t have cellular coverage.

According to a previous report, all models will have a new front camera with a larger aperture and auto focus, which will produce sharper and brighter images,

Lastly, Apple could introduce some new colors, including a new shade of purple, which will change hue based on lighting.