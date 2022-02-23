POCO at MWC 2022: event on February 28, X4 Pro coming?

The Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, ​​2022 edition, is almost upon us: the event will officially start on February 28th, and we will follow it with you, bringing you all the news and our live testimonials. Unfortunately there are important defections, the pandemic continues to persist despite the fact that the situation seems to be improving in different parts of the world, but LITTLE there will be: the Xiaomi brand will attend the Catalan event, and the news will be presented on the opening day of the fair.

Appointment therefore at 1:00 pm on February 28th, and we expect the event to be broadcast in live streaming as well. Obviously, nothing has (yet) leaked from the company, but we can rely on the rumors that have emerged so far to try to understand what will actually be presented. The number one suspect is POCO X4, a series of smartphones that had already been talked about in the past that could be constituted by the models X4, X4 NFC, X4 GT and X4 Pro.

Little X3 76.8 x 165.3 x 9.4 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px Poco X3 GT 75.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.6 inches – 2400×1080 px Poco X3 Pro 76.8 x 165.3 x 9.4 mm

6.67 inches – 2400×1080 px

WHAT TO EXPECT

The successors of the X3 range had been identified in the IMEI database last November: X4 removed smoothpotentially destined only for the Indian market, the focus will fall on the rest of the series which we could summarize as follows:

POCO X4 NFC: possible rebrand of Redmi Note 11 Pro and successor of X3 NFC

POCO X4 GT: successor to X3 GT

POCO X4 Pro: successor to X3 Pro

And it is precisely the latter that most piques the curiosity of the public: it will in fact be the top range, heir to that POCO X3 Pro (opening photo) presented in March of last year and which we tested by highlighting the excellent price-performance ratio. . The smartphone, we recall, is equipped with a 6.67-inch FHD + LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, a 5.160mAh battery with 33W fast charging and a quadruple rear camera from 48MP + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP (respectively main, ultra wide angle, macro and depth). The mobile platform is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 860.

