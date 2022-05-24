PNY presents its XLR8 Gaming REV DDR4 memories

When building a PC from which we expect high performance, counting on components such as PNY XLR8 Gaming REV DDR4 memory modules are a key element. And it is that today it is still possible to find systems with high-end processors and graphics cards of the latest generations, but in which standard performance memories and/or limited-speed storage media have been chosen. This error causes bottlenecks for which the rest of the components will never perform at their maximum splendor.

The fastest option, at present, is the one offered by DDR5 memory, but in order to use it, it is necessary to have a motherboard that supports it, since the DDR4 and DDR5 sockets are different. Thus, the fastest option, and which in fact offers high performance, are high-performance DDR4 memories, a segment in which the new memories announced by PNY are found, these XLR8 Gaming REV DDR4 RGB Overclocked.

For the manufacture of the XLR8 Gaming REV DDR4, PNY has chosen first-rate suppliers for memory chips such as Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix, a key choice in ensuring that the memory can run above its standard frequency without compromising reliability. And it is that any fan of overclocking knows that, if you do not use the right components, the reliability of the system can be greatly degraded.

Thus, to confirm that its performance is not at odds with its reliability, XLR8 Gaming REV DDR4 memories ship with XMP 2.0 profiles pre-configured so that we can count on the extra performance that overclocking provides, but with the guarantee that the Intel eXtreme Performance Memory specification provides. In addition, thanks to them, we will not have to complicate ourselves with their configuration, since it is applied automatically.

54

Since we are talking about high-performance memory, the XLR8 Gaming REV DDR4 relies on an geometric aluminum heat sink to improve thermal performance, something that we know is key to being able to take memory chips to their maximum performance without their temperature being able to play tricks on us.

Regarding its performance, we can find two versions, the PC4-28800 at 3,600 megahertzwith a CAS latency of 18, and the PC4-25600 at 3,200 megahertzwith a CAS latency of 16. In both cases we can find the following capacities: 8 gigabytes, 16 gigabytes (both in a single module and in two of eight) and 32 gigabytes with two modules of 16.

Since we are talking about a component aimed at the gaming sector, and as its full name indicates, the XLR8 Gaming REV DDR4 RGB have customizable LED lighting, to adapt them to the visual scheme that we use in the system. For this purpose it is compatible with Asus AURA SYNC, Gigabyte RGB FUSION 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync and ASRock Polychrome SYNC1. In addition, its design, with faceted sides, provides a unique reflection of both its own lighting and that of the rest of the components that also include LEDs.

More information: PNY