Users of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 watches can now have the Google Assistant

users with the Galaxy Watch 4 or with Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 Classic can start using the Google Assistant on their respective devices starting today. yes, initially in about ten markets.

It should not be forgotten that these models are about the smart watches plus premium that Samsung currently has, being also the only ones at the moment to come with the Wear OS 3 system as standard.



A long wait that comes to an end

Despite the delay in this long-awaited launch, Google and Samsung finally made official today the Google Assistant support released for those in Australia, Germany, France, Canada, Ireland, Japan, Taiwan, Korea, the United Kingdom and the United States, supporting a total of 12 languages, including Spanish.

Once Google Assistant is installed through Google Play, users will be able to go to advanced feature settings to link the Home button to Google Assistant, making them more accessible.

Whether by voice invocation or through the Home button, users will be able to establish voice iterations for asking questions, managing connected devices and any other possibilities offered by the Google Assistant

According to the brief statement from Samsung:

Starting today, Galaxy Watch 4 users will also be able to download the Google Assistant on their devices and get access to faster, more natural voice interactions, quick answers to questions, and help on the go. With access to both Bixby and the Google Assistant, consumers will have access to more advanced voice assistant functionality right from their wrists.

Important detail is that users who install the Google Assistant They will also be able to continue using Bixby for other options where this assistant may become the most suitableabove all, with everything related to the Samsung ecosystem.

More Info/Image Credit: Samsung