Overclock: G.Skill shows PC with Core i9-13900K running at 7 GHz and 10,000 MT/s DDR5 RAM

G.Skill presented, on Wednesday (31), one of the most curious products observed by the participants of the Computex 2023 technology fair. It is a desktop with a curious appearance that served as a platform to demonstrate the incredible overclocking capabilities in processor and memory with liquid nitrogen (LN2). Created in partnership with ASUS, Intel and Elmorlabs, the futuristic desktop features a pyramid-shaped transparent chassis and was used to overclock a Core i9-13900K processor and a G.Skill Trident Z5 RGB DDR5-8000 RAM memory module mounted on a ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard.

The enthusiasts went capable of making the Intel Core i9-13900K processor reach 7 GHz and G.Skill’s DDR5 RAM stick reach 10,000 MT/s. Despite the memory’s absurd speed, experts were unable to break the world record of 11,201 MT/s.

Speaking of the CPU, the overclocking record belongs to the Intel Core i9-13900K itself, but it was conquered last year by ASUS, which made the processor reach 9,009 MHz. At the time, the same ROG Maximus Z790 Apex motherboard and an unusual combination of liquid nitrogen (LN2) and liquid helium cooling were used. WhatsApp Web shortcuts to save time when writing your messages

New products from G.Skill

G.Skill took the opportunity to present new models and DDR5 RAM memory kits from the Trident Z5 family. The components gained a Royal Elite version, characterized by a gold or silver finish. The manufacturer did not reveal the specifications of the memory sticks, but claims that they will be launched in the third quarter of 2023. The company has also introduced new color options for the memory modules in the Trident Z5 RGB line, which was previously limited to a matte gray or black finish. Consumers will now be able to choose options with a silver or gold heatsink. The Trident Z5 Neo RGB will also have a white option.