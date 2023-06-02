Full-size comparison: Motorola Razr 40 lineup vs Galaxy Z Flip 4 and other rivals

- Advertisement -

Motorola introduced its new generation of foldable cell phones this Thursday (01) with the launch of the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra. With two models that fold vertically, the manufacturer stands out for offering products in different price segments – including an option with intermediate hardware and a top-of-the-line device. Several brands are betting on mobile phones with flexible screens, including Samsung and OPPO, but in which aspects do Motorola’s new models stand out in relation to the Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Find N2 Flip, for example? Below, you can check out the main highlights of each of the Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra rivals.

screen and design

- Advertisement -

Folding cell phones with a “flip” format usually adopt a more stretched screen ratio than conventional models, and this characteristic is seen in all devices in the comparison, except for the OPPO Find N2 Flip and vivo X Flip, which have slightly larger dimensions. close to a regular smartphone. The Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra are some of the biggest “flip” smartphones today, offering 6.9-inch pOLED screens with Full HD+ resolution (1,080 x 2,640 pixels). These devices stand out for their high refresh rates that reach 165 Hz, so their displays are even faster than their competitors. How to transform a photo into an NFT to try to sell it in a specialized market

A feature that has become the norm for a foldable cell phone is the presence of a secondary screen, and all devices in this comparison are equipped with one. The highlight is the Razr 40 Ultra and its large 3.6-inch display with pOLED technology. OPPO Find N2 Flip and vivo X Flip also invest in large bezels up to 3.26 inches. Motorola claims its new foldables are water repellent but not waterproof. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is the only one among rivals that has an IPX8 rating, attesting to its maximum protection against liquid. - Advertisement -

Hardware

It is common for manufacturers to bet on powerful chips to extract the maximum potential from the folding format of their cell phones, but to ensure that the foldables are accessible in a varied price range, Motorola launched the Razr 40 with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform, while most of its rivals invest in Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1. The Find N2 Flip is the only one among the “flip” models that bets on a MediaTek SoC, the Dimensity 9000 Plus. The Huawei Pocket S has the Snapdragon 778 4G, being at a disadvantage in terms of performance and connectivity. - Advertisement -

Regarding the battery, the largest capacity belongs to the vivo X Flip with its 4,400 mAh cell, but it is always important to emphasize that the autonomy of a cell phone is always related to the optimization of the manufacturer’s operating system and the efficiency of the chipset.

cameras