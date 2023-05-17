Pixel Fold, news for Google Weather: here is the new graphic design

- Advertisement -

With the advent of the first Google foldable, apps adapt by preparing for one interface review to improve its visualization. For some time now, the Mountain View company has been working to optimize its apps on large displays, proposing a ad hoc graphics for both leaflets and tablets. Among the new arrivals there is also Google Weather, now part of the Google Search app but which we cannot rule out may soon become an independent app. It could be a good solution not only for users but also to streamline and speed up updates.

It has been several months since Google has been working to bring Meteo into line with Material You, recently we saw its renewed layout on Android and now we are able to observe the app as it will appear on the Pixel Fold. The image above was taken from the video Bigger Screens and Apps Like You’ve Never Seen published by Google on YouTube (you can watch it below). Here you get an idea of ​​how the various proprietary apps – but not only that, there is also Spotify – will adapt to the form factor of the freshly presented Fold and also of the Pixel Tablet.

On Pixel Fold Weather Google will be divided into two sections, one on the left with the location identification and the forecast for the following 10 days, the other on the right with the current situation and the relative minimum and maximum temperatures. Immediately below it will be possible to view the weather conditions and temperatures forecast for next hours and, subsequently, you will have access to a series of additional information divided into boxes. Those shown in the screen concern the maximum wind speed, the average humidity, the maximum UV index and the times of sunrise and sunset. It cannot be excluded that there may be additional cards available.