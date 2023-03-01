5G News
Supplementary demands of Rs 6,383 cr presented in Maharashtra Assembly

Latest news

Published on

By Abraham
The Maharashtra government presented supplementary demands of Rs 6,383.97 crore on Monday on the first day of the state Assembly’s Budget session, with the thrust being on rural areas as funds have been marked for village lighting bill payment and farm loan waiver.


Supplementary demands are presented in the House to cover additional expenses over and above sums allotted in the annual budget.

Of Rs 6,383.97 crore, a sum of 2,224.72 crore is for payment of pending bills to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited for street lights in villages, while an additional provision of Rs 1,014 crore has been made for incentive benefit scheme under Mahatma Jyotirao Phule farmer loan waiver scheme.

A sum of Rs 267.73 crore is for financial assistance to loss-making Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation, whose employees had gone on strike between November 2021 and April 2022 seeking regular salaries and hikes.

Supplementary demand of Rs 763.77 crore has been made for various incentives to small, medium, large and mega projects under package schemes, Rs 452.47 crore for maintenance and repairs of roads and bridges, and Rs 331.56 crore for the construction of ring road around Pune city undertaken by Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).


A sum of Rs 598.17 crore is needed for interest on provident fund of teaching and non-teaching staff of aided non-government vocational education and training institutes.

During the winter session of the state legislature, the government had presented supplementary demands of Rs 52,327 crore for 2022-23, which were the highest ever sought in recent years.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


