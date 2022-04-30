Creality Ender-3 S1 and Sermoon V1 Series 3D printers arrive in Spain

To reward yourself, why not print your favorite pattern on Labor Day?

Dedicated to bringing creativity to life through 3D printing, Creality has launched three new 3D printers, including Ender-3 S1 and Ender-3 S1 Pro and Sermoon V1 and V1 Pro, which have successfully attracted the attention of 3D printing enthusiasts. 3d print.

The new 3D printers have several highlights, but they all have the ultimate goal of optimizing the user experience.

Turning more wonderful ideas into reality is Creality’s aspiration. The Ender-3 S1 with assembly completed in 6 steps is easy to use. Its innovative “Sprite” direct extruder ensures smooth feeding and is also compatible with multiple filaments such as PLA, TPU, PETG, ABS, etc. The first layer always prints perfectly.

With dual Z-axis lead screws, the operation is very stable, allowing models to be printed more accurately. The Ender-3 S1 has endless creative potential with accessories like the laser engraving head, which you can purchase to engrave patterns and paper cutouts, and LED light for better viewing at night. For the optional Wi-Fi box, Creality Box 2.0 is there to help you cut and print remotely. Do you want to have control over the printing status anytime, anywhere? An optional camera can help do this. Just click on the phone, users can see the print immediately. Creality has no limits to the imagination and encourages users to explore together.

More convenient



Impressing users with ease of use is Creality’s design philosophy. Sermoon V1 and V1 Pro have revolutionized the concept of preparatory work. With no assembly or leveling, users can start printing right out of the box. Connect to Wi-Fi, choose your favorite models on the Creality Cloud app, then click to clip and share. Filament loading or removal can be completed with a click on the screen. In addition, with the self-developed “Sprite” dual gear direct extruder, smooth feeding is ensured and multiple filaments are supported under 250℃.

The fully enclosed structure is safe for close viewing, and the Sermoon V1 Pro provides double security by suspending printing when the door is opened. So don’t worry if children want to approach or touch the printer out of curiosity. Silent operation is another highlight. Super quiet fans and 4-axis silent motherboard IC with printing noises less than 45dB will not disturb users even they are studying or sleeping. With a 1080P camera, Sermoon V1 Pro is upgraded to support remote printing and control. Therefore, the Sermoon V1 and V1 Pro are exactly safe and hassle-free 3D printers.

Currently, Creality is launching these new products in global markets, especially Ender-3 S1 and Sermoon V1, which have already arrived in the Spanish local market, and Creality Ender-3 S1 Pro and CR-10 Smart Pro will appear soon. .

