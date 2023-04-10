5G News
YouTube Premium gains iOS SharePlay support, mobile queue, and improved 1080p bitrate
When it was created, the main differences from YouTube Premium to its free version were the removal of ads, background playback and offline downloads. But now the scenario begins to be different.

Currently, Google Meet Live Sharing already allows Android users to watch YouTube videos together. What’s new is that a similar feature will be available for FaceTime on iOS with YouTube Premium adding SharePlay support in the coming weeks. Apple announced this feature with iOS 15.1+ and it’s already found in several apps.

YouTube on iOS will be the first to get a version of enhanced bitrate with 1080p HD quality. Google says this makes videos extra crisp and clear. This especially benefits videos that have a lot of detail and movement. Google intends to bring it to Android in the future, but there will be no changes to the existing 1080p quality for all other (free) users.

YouTube Premium news: 1080p quality and mobile queue (Image: Playback)

Also in the update, YouTube Premium users on phones and tablets will benefit from ability to queue videos. This went into testing late last year and joins the existing web feature.

Twitch has a new option for streamers to earn money

YouTube is bringing “Keep watching” prompts. So, when the user starts a video on the cell phone, but does not finish, the next time he opens the web version, he will have access to a prompt in the lower right corner to continue where he left off. Finally, YouTube is making official smart downloads that automatically store recommended videos for offline viewing.

