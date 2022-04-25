Outdated Apps Removed From App Store Annoys Developers

The annoyance of the developers of apps for the App Store was unleashed because Apple has recently sent them multiple emails. These have appeared in the developers tray with the title: “Application improvement notice”. Unfortunately for these developers, this indicates that the company is about to remove their app from the App Store for not constantly updating.

Apple is removing apps without updating

Apple has unleashed the hassle of multiple developers for the App Store. Complaints are looked at in the various social networks according to TheVerge given this news. It is understandable, since not all apps require constant updating like some games already developed or that take a long time to update.

The Twitter user who is quite angry about this policy, Protopop Gamesdecided to express his annoyance by sharing on his networks a screenshot of said leash that Apple sent him.

The email from Apple that has infuriated many people, indicates that apps that have not been updated for a long time will go to a registry where they will be deleted. Application removals from the App Store will take place after 30 days received this message. However, no special option is needed for users who have already downloaded it, since the app will continue to be available to these users.

The company does not let the application die completely by removing it that easily. as a developer you can rescue your application from deletion if during this period of time you send an update for review and keep it in the App Store. It is worth mentioning that there will also be a period of 30 days for the review and acceptance of the update.

I feel sick. Apple just sent me an email saying they’re removing my free game Motivoto because its more than 2 years old. It’s part of their App improvement system. This is not cool. Console games from 2000 are still available for sale. This is an unfair barrier to indie devs. pic.twitter.com/7XNcLfiEcR — Protopop Games (@protopop) April 23, 2022

Controversy caused by Apple

This strong debate for the Apple community may lead to more controversy. On the one hand we understand that developers abandon projects just like that, but Apple’s APIs are not realizing the important factors. Maybe there are some developers who don’t have enough support to continue or that people like the developer Emilia Lazer Walkerthey will remove the work of already completed games from the App Store.

She showed her discontent on her networks saying that her games do not need to be updated anymore. Emilia considers her games as a project that ended and that users can enjoy. In addition to the fact that the applications were completely free, they were not a business model or updates, for her they are works of art that were finished years ago.

The medium The Verge points out the new interactions in the official improvements page on the App Store. Apple would be trying to improve its applications more and more, so it has decided to evaluate each one more optimally. Perhaps for this reason, eliminating those that do not work or function as expected, those that are no longer aware of how the company carries out its policies or that are simply obsolete, will be better removed.

However, there is no notification when this update happened on the page nor of exact data of the updates that must be in the applications such as the time or the way it should be done so that it stays in the App Store.

We are clear that this will not be the first or the last time that the App Store is in the eye of the hurricane. It has already had multiple pretty dense controversies with the government and its accusations, as well as with the developers themselves. The controversies do not stop like the case of Epic or the case of the Netherlands against Apple for the dating app.

In this case, Apple has not given any testimony. Nor has he come out to explain this sudden situation that changed the taste of users and developers again. We hope to follow up on this controversy soon.