To know what is the status of the battery of your Xiaomi mobile

Knowing that today our mobiles have become more than essential tools, it is logical to want everything on our smartphone to be in order, working well and that it can be kept in the best possible state.

Regarding this last point, the battery is certainly one of those factors most important of the mobile, and if your device is a Xiaomi, fortunately you can access information about your battery in a simple way and thus know its status.

This is something that does not happen with all mobile brands and, for these cases, it is more complicated to know details such as the status of your battery and its health, so to speak. Making use of third-party applications or services has been the main solution, however, and as we have just mentioned, Xiaomi mobiles They have their own tools to know the status of the mobile battery.

Bearing in mind that The batteries that are usually put in all mobiles today are lithiumthis type of help to know its status has been quite useful, mainly since the batteries of this material degrade over time.

How to know the battery status of your Xiaomi mobile

Now, everything comes through a command from MIUI, the operating system of the Chinese firm, that once you enter it in the phone application and call that “number”, You will be shown on the screen a series of data that you must analyze. Do you want to know then what you should do to the letter? Let’s go for it once.

– Open the Phone app and write the code *#*#6485#*#*.

– Press the call button and wait for new information to appear on the screen.

– Among the different data that you will see, focus on the line that indicates MB_06 and look at the word it shows. should show up Good (good in English).

good is the word that will most likely be shown to youhowever, if it is another word that appears, this will indicate that the battery of your mobile is not in good condition.