So you can know if your Xiaomi mobile has fast charging and how to activate it

One of the most outstanding tools in the world of smartphones today is undoubtedly fast charging. This technology has allowed us to now be able to charge the mobile in half an hour or even lesswhen before it took whole hours to reach 100%.

Many of the Xiaomi mobiles are compatible with this technology, and precisely to know if your smartphone has a fast charge or not, in this article we will be talking about this and even how to activate it, so let’s go for it.

Well, when we talk about fast charging as such, we refer to that increased current flow through the charger via the mobile battery, which has been a bit more complex than it sounds.

We say this mainly because not all chargers are designed for that purposein addition to not even all current mobiles have this technology inside.

Steps to see if your Xiaomi mobile has fast charging

However, Xiaomi does have many smartphone models that have this featureand the only thing you will have to do to know if your mobile is one of these, is the following:

– Enter the Settings app on your phone while you are charging it.

– Enter the section of over the phone.

– Access now in the tab of all specifications.

– Go down to enter now where it says Condition.

– In the first tab you will see, which is named battery statussee if it says Charging, slow charge, Fast charge either Charging at maximum speed.

Depending on what is shown to you, you will be able to determine if your mobile is charging at a normal rate or at a fast rate. Apart from this topic, there is knowing how to activate fast charging, and the reality is that there is no method for this more than using the charger that comes in the box with the mobileor therefore one that is of the same power.

Taking for example a Xiaomi Mi 11, a mobile that has a fast charge of 55 W, if it were used with a Xiaomi 55 W charger, you could see clearly there that you are taking full advantage of fast chargingsince on the screen you would see the my turbo charge.