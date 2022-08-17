OPPO Reno 8 4G is announced with Snapdragon 680, 90 Hz display and 4,500 mAh battery

After getting an official release date, OPPO has officially introduced a new member in the OPPO Reno 8 family. It is the eighth member of the line and inherits most of the specifications from the Reno 7, which was launched at the end of March.
The OPPO Reno 8 4G features a Qualcomm platform, 90 Hz display and sacrifices 5G connectivity to deliver a more affordable price.
The OPPO Reno 4G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera to house the 32-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is a triple module with a 64-megapixel main sensor with a pair of macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each.
Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with the Snapdragon 680 platform with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For power, there’s a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging. On the operating system, it comes standard with Android 12 under ColorOS 12.1 interface.
- 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
- Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform
- Adreno 610 GPU
- 8 GB of RAM
- 256 GB of internal storage
- 32 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
- 4G connectivity, USB-C, IPX4 certification and under-display fingerprint scanner
- 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging
- Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
The OPPO Reno 8 4G was announced in Indonesia and sales will start on August 26th, but it will reach more markets in the coming days, along with the full lineup. It has black, orange and gold color options, leaving the Rp 4,999,000 (~R$ 1,750).