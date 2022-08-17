OPPO Reno 8 4G is announced with Snapdragon 680, 90 Hz display and 4,500 mAh battery

After getting an official release date, OPPO has officially introduced a new member in the OPPO Reno 8 family. It is the eighth member of the line and inherits most of the specifications from the Reno 7, which was launched at the end of March.

The OPPO Reno 8 4G features a Qualcomm platform, 90 Hz and sacrifices 5G connectivity to deliver a more affordable price.