HomeTech NewsOPPO Reno 8 4G is announced with Snapdragon 680, 90 Hz display...

OPPO Reno 8 4G is announced with Snapdragon 680, 90 Hz display and 4,500 mAh battery

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
OPPO Reno 8 4G is announced with Snapdragon 680, 90 Hz display and 4,500 mAh battery
1660739492 oppo reno 8 4g is announced with snapdragon 680 90.jpeg
- Advertisement -

After getting an official release date, OPPO has officially introduced a new member in the OPPO Reno 8 family. It is the eighth member of the line and inherits most of the specifications from the Reno 7, which was launched at the end of March.

The OPPO Reno 8 4G features a Qualcomm platform, 90 Hz display and sacrifices 5G connectivity to deliver a more affordable price.

The OPPO Reno 4G has a 6.43-inch AMOLED screen with FullHD+ resolution, a 90 Hz refresh rate and a hole-punch camera to house the 32-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is a triple module with a 64-megapixel main sensor with a pair of macro and depth sensors with 2 megapixels each.

announced-with-snapdragon-680-90.jpeg" width="660" height="396">

Reproduction: OPPO.

Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with the Snapdragon 680 platform with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For power, there’s a 4,500mAh battery pack with support for 33W fast charging. On the operating system, it comes standard with Android 12 under ColorOS 12.1 interface.

Manifold Garden, Analysis. The infinite Rubik’s cube

Reproduction: OPPO.
Technical specifications
  • 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution
    • Display with hole and 90 Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G Platform
  • Adreno 610 GPU
  • 8 GB of RAM
  • 256 GB of internal storage
  • 32 MP front camera
  • Three rear cameras:
    • Main lens with 64 MP sensor
    • Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
    • Depth lens with 2 MP sensor
  • 4G connectivity, USB-C, IPX4 certification and under-display fingerprint scanner
  • 4,500mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC charging
  • Android 12 with ColorOS 12.1
Price and Availability

The OPPO Reno 8 4G was announced in Indonesia and sales will start on August 26th, but it will reach more markets in the coming days, along with the full lineup. It has black, orange and gold color options, leaving the Rp 4,999,000 (~R$ 1,750).

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Windows 11 22H2: Update should be released in September; check the news

The Windows 11 22H2 update is coming and sources are reporting that it will...
Microsoft

Xbox: Deals with Gold on consoles, accessories and games [Semana 16/08/22]

Tuesday is Xbox day here in our TechSmart promotions round and, as expected, it's...
Microsoft

Game over: Electronic Arts will close servers for 4 Xbox games in November

Electronic Arts is one of the most game companies in the world and today...
Microsoft

WhatsApp Now Lets You Revert Deleted Messages

Every now and then, you might send someone a WhatsApp message by mistake. ...

More like this

© 2021 voonze.com.