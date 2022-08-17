Sound Blaster X1 improves the sound of your headphones effortlessly

- Advertisement -

Creative has launched the Sound X1, a headphone amplifier that works with a USB DAC whose design reminds us, and a lot, of the Creative SXFI AMP that we had the opportunity to test at the time in this review. This new solution from the well-known Singaporean company incorporates the latest advances in sound and the most important technologies from Creativetwo keys that make it a very interesting option.

Externally, the Sound Blaster X1 adopts the sober and discreet design that we saw in the Creative SXFI AMP, and it maintains its same build quality. This means that your chassis is made in Anodized aluminum, and combines a metallic black tone with bronze-colored details. The interface of physical controls that it adopts is very simple and intuitive.

This amp has a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C connector. The first is to connect the whose sound we want to improve, and the second is the one used to connect it to any compatible device. We can use a USB Type-C to USB Type-C cable, and also to USB Type-A, which will allow us to enjoy almost universal compatibility. The Sound Blaster X1 It is compatible with PC, macOS, PS4, PS5 and Nintendo Switch.

As far as its specifications are concerned, the Sound Blaster X1 has a Standalone AKM AK4377 32-bit 115dB DACwhich offers a signal-to-noise ratio of 120 dB and 0.0003% harmonic distortion (THD), mounts the Dual Ti/Burr-Brown INA1620 Audio Operational Amplifierit can triple the sound gain and reach an impedance of up to 600 ohms, it offers 5.1 and 7.1 sound (24 bits/96 KHz), it is compatible with the technologies CrystalVoice, SmartComms Kit and Super X-Fi, which means that with this amplifier we will enjoy, as we anticipated, all the latest generation sound and communication technologies that Creative currently offers.

Its operation is totally “plug and play”, although to get the most out of it, it is recommended to install the Creative’s dedicated app, which is completely free and allows us to access a wide variety of settings and advanced technologies, as we can see in the attached image. We can also map our ears and head to activate Creative’s holographic sound (Super X-Fi).

The Sound Blaster X1 is now available in the official Creative store with a price of €69.99. In my case, I use this type of amplifier to improve the sound of small in-ear headphones, which are the best for me to isolate myself a bit when I need to work for hours, but I don’t want to wear them for 10 hours. classic headband headphones.