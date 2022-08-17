HomeTech NewsMotorola Moto Tab G62 is announced with Snapdragon 680 and 7,700 mAh...

Motorola Moto Tab G62 is announced with Snapdragon 680 and 7,700 mAh battery

Tech News

Published on

By Abraham
Motorola Moto Tab G62 is announced with Snapdragon 680 and 7,700 mAh battery
1660739516 motorola moto tab g62 is announced with snapdragon 680 and.jpeg
After several leaks, motorola brought a new tablet to the market: the Moto Tab G62. It comes with the proposal to be a more affordable device and has Wi-Fi and LTE connectivity options.

Among its highlights is the large screen, a robust battery and a platform from Qualcomm.

The Moto Tab G62 has a 10.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, as well as an 8-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is another camera with 8 megapixels and 118° field of view.

It has four speakers for an immersive experience with support for Dolby Atmos and a headphone jack. In design, it has two tones and its finish leaves no fingerprints.

Security bug in Thunderbolt ports: how to find out if your PC is affected

Reproduction: Motorola.

Under the hood, it has a Snapdragon 680 platform, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1 TB with a MicroSD card. For power, there’s a 7,700mAh battery pack with support for 20W fast charging.

Technical specifications
  • 10.6-inch IPS LCD screen with 2K resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate
  • Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 680 Platform
  • 4 GB of RAM memory
  • 64 GB of internal storage
  • MicroSD card support
  • 8 MP front camera
  • 8 MP rear camera
  • 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and USB-C connectivity
  • 7,700mAh battery with 20W fast charging
  • android 12
Price and Availability

The Moto Tab G62 was launched in India but is expected to hit more markets in the coming days. The tablet has two versions: LTE and Wi-Fi only. Check the official prices below:

  • 4GB + 64GB WiFi: ₹15,999 (~R$1,040)
  • 4GB + 64GB LTE: ₹17,999 (~R$1,170)

More like this

