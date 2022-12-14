OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, Android 13 and OxygenOS 13.0 in rollout

- Advertisement -

The announcement of the OxygenOS 13 based on Android 13 for OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro but in beta.

A month and a half later the “large” test phase ends (it was an Open Beta , therefore not limited to developers), and the Stable OxygenOS 13 is in rollout. When the Shenzhen company gave the news on the sidelines of the rollout of the stable version for OnePlus 10 Pro.

OnePlus 9 74.2 x 160 x 8.7 mm

6.55 inches – 2400×1080 px OnePlus 9 Pro 73.6 x 163.2 x 8.7 mm

6.7 inches – 3216×1440 px

It is learned through the official community, from which it emerges that contrary to the indications of OnePlus the rollout it does not only concern those who had installed the Open Beta but a little bit all owners, even those who preferred to avoid youth problems by staying with the stable OxygenOS 12. The update for OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, as was to be expected, is not a featherweight: they are over 5 GBso it is better to download it connected to a Wi-Fi network.

Below is the changelog of the OxygenOS 13 for OnePlus 10 Pro: most of the news (if not all) should be shared with the products of the previous generation.

Aquamorphic Introduced the colors of the Aquamorphic Design theme for better visual comfort Application of Aquamorphic Design to animations, to make them more natural World clock widget available for the Home screen to have the time in different time zones New for Quantum Animation Engine 4.0 with a new feature that recognizes habits, complex gestures and provides optimized interactions Introduction of “real” physical movements to animations to make them more natural Font optimization to increase readability Enhancement of feature illustrations with new multicultural and inclusive elements

Efficiency Meeting Assistant to improve connectivity Introduction of large folders on the home screen Introduction of controls for multimedia playback and optimization of the experience in Quick Settings New markup tools for editing screenshots Introduction of Sidebar Toolbox: you can open a floating window on the apps to streamline operations OnePlus Shelf optimization: A swipe down on the Home opens the Shelf by default

Interconnections Earphone connectivity optimization for a smoother experience

Personalization Optimization of Bitmoji (OnePlus avatars, ed) to have more animations for the Always on Display Optimization of Insight Always on Display: New settings for a more customizable Always on Always on Display optimization: new editing tools and colors

Security and privacy Automatic pixelization for chat screenshots: the system automatically identifies and “obscures” the profile images and names of those who write in the chat to protect privacy Periodic deletion of the data contained in the clipboard (coming from the Copy, ed) Optimization of the private safe: Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) is used to encrypt all files

Digital Health and Wellness Added Kid Space, introducing phone usage limits, ambient light reminders and eye protection features

Performance Dynamic Computing Engine added to improve system speed, stability, autonomy and user experience Optimization of Dolby Sound effects

Gaming HyperBoost GPA 4.0 updates to stabilize frame rate and balance performance and power consumption.



To install it you need to have at least 30% of remaining charge and 5 GB of free storage.

(updated December 14, 2022, 12:10 pm)