Dublin showband legend Dickie Rock’s wife Judy passes away in hospital

By: Brian Adam

Date:

Tributes have poured in for Judy Rock, the wife of Irish showband legend Dickie Rock, who has sadly passed away in a Dublin hospital.

Mrs Rock was being treated at St Vincent’s Hospital for several weeks after contracting Covid-19, but she sadly died earlier this evening.

It comes as last month both Dickie and Judy contracted Covid-19 in recent weeks.

Dickie Rock and Judy Murray married in 1966 and had six children together.

Born in Cabra, Dickie Rock experienced great success in the Irish charts and he later sang for Ireland in the Eurovision song contest in 1966 with ‘Come Back to Stay.’

In 2020 Judy, who suffered from rheumatoid arthritis, underwent knee surgery in the Beacon hospital Dublin.

At the time Rock spoke of how difficult he found staying in their Donnybrook home without Judy by his side.

In 2019, after more than six decades in the limelight, Rock announced that he would be stepping away from the live music circuit.

Brian Adam
