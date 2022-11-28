Nubank launches coverage for customers in case of theft and improper transactions

Compensation amounts to R$5,000 and is only available to customers who do not yet have and have never had an insurance policy. To guarantee the novelty, you must go to the digital bank application at Cell Phone Insurance > I want to know more.

To ensure account security, even in the event of theft, Nubank announced a new measure to reduce the loss of its customers. Nubank Celular Seguro has a new coverage for digital transactions carried out through coercion (threat) or after device theft, for the first 24 hours after the incident.

Next, you need to enter your cell phone’s IMEI number (if you don’t know where it is, there’s a tutorial in the app under “Where is the IMEI?”). It is possible to customize the insurance the way you prefer, choose between the two available deductible options and the desired coverage.

Coverage options include burglary and theft, accidental damage and digital transactions. Total coverage includes all three options, changing the monthly plan, which will be indicated at the bottom of the screen. Then, you can choose the payment method (credit card or Nubank account). Finally, just choose “Contract Insurance” and enter a 4-digit password. It is worth noting that Nubank Celular Seguro has a grace period of 30 days from the date of contracting.

