Report predicts high demand for Samsung’s E6 OLED screens in 2023

Samsung is known worldwide for its smartphones and wearables, however, the manufacturer is also responsible for providing screens for other brands, including Apple with the iPhone 14 Pro. According to information, there is an expectation that in 2023 a high number of companies will adopt the South Korean E6 OLED panel in their devices.

This panel should be the “star” of next year for bringing some interesting features such as higher contrast ratio, superior brightness with a peak of up to 1,800 nits, 120 Hz refresh rate and support for LTPO 4.0 technology, in addition to Dolby Vision mode which provides better image quality in supported applications.