Report predicts high demand for Samsung’s E6 OLED screens in 2023

Samsung is known worldwide for its smartphones and wearables, however, the manufacturer is also responsible for providing screens for other brands, including Apple with the iPhone 14 Pro. According to information, there is an expectation that in 2023 a high number of companies will adopt the South Korean E6 OLED panel in their devices.
This panel should be the “star” of next year for bringing some interesting features such as higher contrast ratio, superior brightness with a peak of up to 1,800 nits, 120 Hz refresh rate and support for LTPO 4.0 technology, in addition to Dolby Vision mode which provides better image quality in supported applications.
This advanced component equips the X90 Pro Plus, vivo’s flagship launched this month with a 6.78-inch E6 OLED display with QHD+ resolution (1440 x 3200 pixels) and a pixel density of 518 ppi. In addition to this cell phone, another model also made official with the Samsung screen was the iQOO 11, from the Vivo subsidiary.
In parallel to this, the Xiaomi 13 Series line – expected to be announced on December 1st along with the MIUI 14 interface – is also expected to use the panel developed by Samsung. This high demand is due to the superiority of the company’s display compared to LG and BOE.
