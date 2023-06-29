Fairphone CEO Eva Gouwens will step down after five years leading the company

- Advertisement -

Eva Gouwens announced that she will step down as CEO of Fairphone in a message published on the company’s blog this Wednesday (28). After five years leading the cellphone maker, the CEO celebrates the company’s journey over the last decade, remembering its start as a startup and the launch of its sustainable products. “We’ve achieved a lot with our processes, product lines and team since I became CEO in 2018,” said Gouwens. During his management, the manufacturer launched three cell phones: Fairphone 3, Fairphone 3 Plus and Fairphone 4, in addition to headphones built with ecologically correct materials to complement the brand’s portfolio.

The leader claims that the brand’s products have become very profitable for investors and shareholders, in order to consolidate its transition from startup for scaleupthat is, a category of companies that manage to maintain the growth rate of their own revenues around 20% per year, over three consecutive years. - Advertisement - Gouwens has yet to confirm a name to succeed her as Fairphone’s chief executive, but says four people will manage the company during the transition: Noud Tillemans, Monique Lempers, Xavier Blanvillain and Corné le Clerq. The impact of AI on the use of materials and energy consumption

Fairphone

Founded in the Netherlands in 2010, Fairphone caught the public’s attention by being one of the first mobile phone manufacturers in the world with a completely sustainable proposition. The company designs its products with a view to modularity and ease of repair, minimal environmental impact and long-term support. Fairphone 1 hit the market in December 2013 and received software updates until July 2017. The model was equipped with a MediaTek platform with a 4-core CPU, 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of storage.

In December 2015, the world met the Fairphone 2, a cell phone designed to be repaired by the user, necessary case. To ensure long-term support, the model was equipped with Qualcomm Snapdragon 801, a chip that allowed sending security updates for more than seven years. - Advertisement -

The Fairphone 3, which debuted in 2019, came out of the factory equipped with the same modular design as the Fairphone 2 but with a Snapdragon 632 platform. For users who wanted better cameras and an updated system, the Fairphone 3 Plus debuted in 2020. Both models are running Android 13.

Fairphone delved into the 5G era with the launch of the Fairphone 4, which got a more modern look with an “infinity screen” and attracted more users to the brand. The cell phone is considered the “first in the world with zero emission of electronic waste”, since, for each unit sold, an old smartphone is recycled or resold.

For this year, the Dutch company should continue with its advances in design and sustainability with the announcement of the Fairphone 5. The company has not yet confirmed information about its future eco-friendly cell phone, but in her last message, Eva Gouwens said that Fairphone is “on the verge of many exciting announcements.”

See more!