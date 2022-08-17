45 years after the death of Elvis Presley, three movies to stream his facet as an actor

In his short life, Presley became one of the most influential figures in music and entertainment of the 20th century and his on August 16, 1977, the singer became a legend that today, 45 years after his death, remains more relevant than ever through of his record legacy and through biographical films, as well as documentaries that portray every aspect of his life.

Presleywho is recognized as the best-selling solo music artist of all time by Guinness World Recordssold more than 400 million records around the world and his songs remain some of the best known and span generations.

Presley began his acting career at the age of 21. (GAB Archive/Redferns)

the artist of memphis also had a long career on the big screen, and although some of his films long live vegas, jailhouse rock, Fun in Acapulco either BlueHawaii are some of his best-known feature films, there are three that marked his career and were some of his first works on the big screen.

The public does not seem to tire of the image of the king of rock and continue to be fascinated with his talent, but also with his life and the circumstances of his death and for all of them, below is a review of these films and where they can be seen in streaming.

Love Me Tender (1956)

This film is not only one of the singer’s best-remembered films, it was also the one that began his film career and is a western with muiscal numbers in which Presley shared credits with figures like Richard Egan, Debra Paget Y Robert Middleton.

The film tells the story of three Confederate brothers who attack a Union train unaware that the civil war ended days earlier. Elvis gives life to interprets Vancewho decides to try to return the money to avoid problems with the law.

Presley co-starred in this film alongside Debra Paget. (20th Century Studios)

Although it did not have the best reception from critics, some pointed to Presley’s acting abilities, which led him to pursue a career on the big screen for the next few years. This movie can be seen on Star+.

At the beginning this work was going to be called The Reno Brothersbut when sales of Presley’s self-titled single surpassed one million copies, the film’s title was changed to match to take advantage of the song’s popularity.

Flaming Star (1960)

It was thanks to this feature film that the singer began to be considered one of the best young actors of his time. In the film he was directed don siegel and the story was based on the novel Flaming Lance written by claire huffaker.

In this western he plays PacerBurton, Creole son of a native mother and a Tejano father who works as a rancher. His family, including a half brother, clintlives a typical life on the border of Texas, until a confrontation breaks out that will put her between a rock and a hard place.

In this film, the singer worked with Dolores del Río. (Warner Bros.)

In this feature film that can be seen through Star+, Elvis worked together with barbara eden and the Mexican Dolores del Rioin the project that was loaded with musical numbers. Quentin Tarantino He pointed it out as one of the best western films.

Andy Warhol used a publicity still from the film to create several serigraphs, including numerous versions of Single Elvis, Double Elvis, elvisx2 Y Elvis I and Ias well as Eight Elvises and four paintings by Triple Elvis, a Elvis 4 Times and the biggest, Elvis Times Eleven, which is currently in the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh.

Wild in the Country (1961)

Presley starred in this film directed by Philip Dunne in which they also participated hope lange, Tuesday Weld Y Millie Perkinswhich is based on the 1958 novel JR Salamanca, the lost country and a budget of almost three million dollars, a high figure for the time. Presley was paid $300,000.

The movie that is available in Star+focuses on Glenn Tyler (Presley), a troubled 25-year-old from a dysfunctional family, seeking a literary career. The script was written by the playwright Clifford Odets.

Millie Perkins was Elvis’s love interest in this film. (20th Century Studios)

in the film Tyler (Elvis), gets into a fight with and seriously injures his drunken brother and a court paroles him into the care of his uncle in a small town, naming Irene Sperry (hope lange) for psychological counseling. Branded as a troublemaker, he is falsely suspected of various petty crimes, including an affair with Irene. Finally, he proves innocent, goes to college and becomes a writer.

In the original script and the preliminary version of the film, the character of lange he is successful in his suicide attempt. However, the preview audience reacted negatively, and the scene where Irene survives and sees Irene was remade. Glenn in college.

